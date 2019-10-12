BRIDGEWATER — There was no attempt to hide it.
When it comes to Turner Ashby and Broadway, there is no love lost between the two programs separated by less than 20 miles on Route 42. It showed Friday.
“It’s a huge rivalry,” Knight running back Grant Swinehart said. “I think it’s kind of become our top rivalry as of late. We just really don’t like those guys over there.”
The Knights avenged an embarrassing home loss a year ago with a 35-7 rout of the Gobblers in their Valley District opener on Friday in front of a packed house in Bridgewater.
It was a unique situation after the contest, however, with both teams focusing on positives.
“That scoreboard doesn’t reflect that effort,” Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg said. “I’m kind of at a loss for words for how proud I am of this football team. Tonight’s gutsy performance is something I couldn’t be more proud of as a coach.”
For the Knights, it was revenge for a 58-28 beating at the hands of the Gobblers a year ago in Bridgewater that snapped a three-game winning streak against their rival.
That defensive meltdown from 2018 stayed on Turner Ashby’s mind, the players said.
“Especially going off last year and how they played against us — that was on our minds all game long,” Swinehart said. “We just really wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth from the start and get up big.”
The Knights did just that, getting a three-and-out to start the game before moving 68 yards on an eight-play drive that was capped with a 7-yard run from Jalin Quintanilla.
TA quarterback C.J. Haskins then scored on the Knights’ next possession with a 14-yard scamper that was set up by his own 54-yard toss to Nico Valle to make it 14-0.
“That was the biggest thing,” Haskins said. “All week, we preached focus. That was the big word for us. I feel like, in the first half, we really came out sharp, aggressive and popped them in the mouth.”
The biggest play of the first half came in the second quarter with TA pinned at its own 1.
After back-to-back rushes from Haskins and Swinehart went for just 1 yard combined, the senior quarterback found Valle again for a 48-yard pass to put the Knights at midfield.
On the ensuing play, Swinehart broke loose up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown run that put Turner Ashby up 21-0 and suddenly took the life out of the Gobblers sideline.
“We work on it every day in practice,” Fraser said of the deep-ball connection between Haskins and Valle. “It just depends on their coverage that we see. We really felt like Nico could beat their defensive back. It worked out well for us.”
Haskins scored his second rushing touchdown later in the quarter to push the lead to 28-0, but Broadway used some solid passing from Cole Hoover to quickly respond.
The Gobblers’ sophomore signal-caller led them on a 12-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by his own 3-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 28-7 with 27.8 seconds remaining in the first half. Hoover finished 12-for-37 passing for 92 yards.
“As Cole Hoover matures, it’s something that we can do,” Grogg said of the passing attack. “He’s maturing every week. He’s got a little more to do with getting the ball out quicker, but he played a heck of a game tonight. He’s improving every week. As that happens, we can go on the edge and that will set us up to run the football better, too.”
After Hoover’s touchdown run, Broadway forced a turnover on the ensuing series on a hard hit by defensive tackle Brent Hulse that caused Haskins to cough up the ball.
Although the Gobblers were unable to score off that turnover, BHS receiver David Thew said the last four minutes of the second quarter injected life into the Broadway sideline.
“Coming into this game, people gave us no shot,” Thew said. “We came out here and kept it close all game and kept fighting until the last whistle. We just kept on fighting.”
The second half became a defensive battle as Haskins connected with Quintanilla on a 27-yard touchdown toss in the third for the only score of the half and to make it 35-7.
Although the Knights weren’t able to maintain their success offensively in the second half, Fraser said a lot of that was a credit to the adjustments Grogg and his staff made.
“They made some adjustments and brought pressure,” Fraser said. “[Hulse] is a heck of a player. We had a hard time controlling him. Kudos to them for making some changes.”
Hulse had a dominant second half, playing a big role along the BHS defensive line.
It was the type of game Grogg said he needed out of his senior captain.
“Brent Hulse did a heck of a job tonight,” Grogg said. “He played out of his mind. I think this is one of those games that he took personal. He started to trust what we do, trust the team. He told the guys down here that there was no other team he’d want to play with. That’s a captain for you. Our guys look to him and he had a gutsy performance.”
Grogg acknowledged the defense’s primary focus was to stop Swinehart, who entered the game second in the Valley District in yards and first in touchdowns.
Although the TA senior finished with 22 carries for a game-high 170 yards and a touchdown, the first-year Broadway coach said his group handled him well overall.
“I told our defense that we weren’t going to let [Swinehart] hurt us,” Grogg said. “He had some yards, he’s going to. He is a very good back and I told him that. But we held our own.”
But for as impressive as the Gobblers defense was in the second half, the Turner Ashby defensive unit showed why its having such an impressive season and had its best performance yet.
The Knights held the Gobblers to 96 total yards of offense and just four rushing.
“We were creating a lot of pressure and pinching it down and squeezing into the backfield,” said Turner Ashby defensive tackle Jack Rhodes, who helped the Knights rack up eight sacks. “We were just getting into the backfield quickly and gang tackling.”
After giving up a season-high 58 points in last year’s loss, Rhodes said Friday’s win was nice.
It provided another glimpse of all the reasons the Knights are a legitimate playoff team this year and why they have now surpassed their win total from the past two seasons combined.
“It means a lot to not let them score a lot,” Rhodes said. “They put up a lot of points on us last year, so we wanted to pay them back a little bit for that. This one felt good.”
And although the players for both teams couldn’t hide the rivalry tension between the two squads during the game Friday, the mood immediately shifted afterward.
There was no way to mask the confidence the Gobblers (0-6) gained despite the loss.
And as players and coaches stood outside the TA locker room, there wasn’t a way to disguise just how excited the Knights (5-1) are to now go into a showdown at unbeaten Spotswood (6-0) next week with a chance at first place in the Valley District on the line.
“It’s huge for us,” Fraser said. “To come from where we were, that’s what we want to do and that’s why we play this game. This has implications down the road. We know how good Spotswood is. We’re all going to be excited because it’s a huge opportunity for us next week.”
Broadway 0 7 0 0—7
Turner Ashby 14 14 7 0—35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA—Quintanilla 7 run (run failed), 6:32
TA—Haskins 14 run (Onestak pass from Haskins), 2:22
Second Quarter
TA—Swinehart 50 run (Spirollari kick), 9:49
TA—Haskins 5 run (Spirollari kick), 4:21
BHS—Hoover 3 run (Benavides kick), 27.8
Third Quarter
TA—Quintanilla 27 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 3:03
