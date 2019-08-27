BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby kicked off its 2019 volleyball season in dominating fashion with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of non-district foe Monticello on Monday in Bridgewater.
Avery Miller led the Knights (1-0) with four aces while junior Alyssa Swartley finished with a match-high eight blocks in the victory.
In other volleyball action Monday:
Harrisonburg 3, Luray 1: Atilia Thomas slapped down five kills and racked up seven blocks as Harrisonburg picked up a 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 win over non-district opponent Luray at HHS.
JuJu Butler, a sophomore outside hitter, added six kills and a pair of aces in the win for the Blue Streaks (1-0).
Page County 3, Blue Ridge Christian School 1: In Shenandoah, Page County opened up its season with a convincing 25-27, 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 win over Blue Ridge Christian School.
Madison County 3, Orange County 0: Fresh off a trip to last year’s Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, Madison County started off the season with an impressive 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of non-district opponent Orange County at MCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.