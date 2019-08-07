HARRISONBURG — Jonathan Williams called last year a pleasant surprise.
The Eastern Mennonite volleyball coach knew he had talent on last year’s team, but it was a young group that featured just two seniors and a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
“To do the things we did last year with that youth was incredible,” Williams said. “It was definitely a surprise.”
But the surprising success has brought increased expectations for the Flames this season with only two players, Caitlin Weaver and Gwen Wagner, not returning due to graduation.
EMHS went 22-4 last year and made it to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals before being swept by Middleburg Academy.
“I think the preparation has stayed the same,” Williams said. “Every day, we approach it with the same vigor and aggressive nature that we did last year. The stakes are higher now with a year of being that successful.”
With increased expectations, Williams said it’s easier for the players to feel let down when they struggle in a practice or perhaps drop a match or two throughout the season.
One of the biggest keys to keeping everyone on the same page and upbeat this year, however, is the chemistry amongst a group that has played together so long.
“A lot about teamwork is the relationships you form on and off the court,” said EMHS senior libero Abby Stapleton. “Us coming in with a lot of the same players and already having those bonds is really going to help. We’ve already clicked. We already know how we work together, how we work best together, how we can push each other. But we also know how to encourage each other.”
This year’s edition of the Flames features three seniors in Stapleton, Lily Harmison and Maya Ferrell and three juniors in Karla Hostetter, Adrienne Cline and Malia Bauman. Eastern Mennonite also brings back a sophomore in returner Sydney Litwiller after a strong debut season on the varsity level a year ago.
“We’re really excited to work with the girls we had last year and the new ones that are coming in,” said Hostetter, a junior setter. “I feel like we have a really strong team. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We’re able to build chemistry and work with those strengths and support the weaknesses.”
While a lot of teams around the city/county are spending the first several days of the season holding tryouts and then attempting to build the team camaraderie, it isn’t necessary with a group that is already so familiar with each other, Williams said.
“Almost all of us already knew each other,” said Litwiller, a middle hitter who thrived on the frontline for the Flames last season as a freshman. “We only had a few incoming players, which is really cool because the chemistry is already there.”
It’s not just chemistry that the EMHS players have going for them, however, as the Flames feature a lot of depth and a roster that has the most talent in the Blue Ridge Conference.
“It’s promising to have that age come back again this year, the new group of kids coming up and then the tenures of Adrienne, Sydney, Karla, our seniors,” Williams said. “They have a year under their belt of high-level play.”
Arguably the biggest returner for the Flames is Cline, who said it’s been different this year with an all-state season under her belt and some players gone, but she’s embraced it.
The players said they know a target is on their back this year as the defending BRC champions and a state-semifinalist team, but they’ll use it as motivation.
“We were kind of the underdog last year,” Litwiller said. “We were well-known, but we were all pretty young. I think it’s exciting because all of these teams are looking out for us now and we can show up and play well. That’s exciting.”
The confidence shined through the Eastern Mennonite players as they talked about their aspirations this upcoming season with players saying they want to make it even further in 2019.
And that’s just fine with Williams.
“I’m definitely a one-game-at-a-time coach because we can’t overlook anybody, obviously,” he said. “But we do set goals for the end of the season. Even though we’re going to approach every game on its own, we have a goal to win the conference again and we have a goal to at least reach where we did last year, if not further.”
With those goals comes pressure, however, and the players said that’s OK.
The Flames players said they’ve embraced those challenges and are ready to start.
Because this year, they said they know they won’t be pulling any surprises anymore.
“It just adds a little bit of pressure, but I like pressure because it keeps my head in the game,” Cline said. “It gives me a purpose for playing and wanting to be prepared.”
