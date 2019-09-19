PENN LAIRD — Standing at the end of the chute, breathing heavy with her hands placed on her head, Halie Mast smiled as her family and friends gathered around to congratulate her.
The Eastern Mennonite junior has consistently been one of the top runners in the city/county this season, but said Wednesday’s result brought a new feeling.
“This is my first one," Mast said. "I was really trying to win today. It definitely feels really good.”
Mast held off Harrisonburg sophomore Kate Kirwan for her first win of the season in the girls race at the City/County Invitational at Burtner Farm in Penn Laird on Wednesday.
In the boys race, East Rockingham sophomore George Austin III earned his second win in a row as he also won a tight, back-and-forth race against Harrisonburg junior David Beck.
The Blue Streaks used Beck’s second-place performance and four total top-10 finishes to take home the team title by seven points over rival Spotswood, 29-36.
The Trailblazer girls, meanwhile, placed seven runners in the top 20 to defeat Broadway by nine points for their team championship, 41-50.
“I enjoy races like these because it’s a different outcome every race sometimes,” Kirwan said. “You never know how someone else is feeling that day or how they’re going to do. It makes it interesting.”
The unpredictability of the races showed Wednesday with the top runners in both the boys and girls races — Beck and TA’s Emily Rees — not winning their respective races.
Instead, Mast used her experience from the EMHS Invitational on Saturday at the same course — she finished second behind Buffalo Gap’s Annika Fisher in that meet — to motivate herself.
“I felt really good, better than I did on Saturday when we raced here,” Mast said. “I just knew I had to start strong. [Kirwan] was right on my heels. It pushes me a lot."
Coming into the race, Mast ranked third in the city/county this season behind Rees and Kirwan with Spotswood’s Mary Milby and Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun just behind.
That didn’t matter Wednesday, however, with Mast (20:55.20) and Kirwan (21:06.09) finishing in the top two spots, Milby (21:35.72) coming in third and then Rees (21:47.00) and Craun (22:33.42) in fourth and fifth.
“It pushes me a lot more because I know them,” Mast said. “I want to try to beat them because I know them more.”
Kirwan said the city/county runners have developed a friendly rivalry with each other.
She said that each runner in the top five is capable of winning local meets and they try to push each other more when they go to bigger races on the weekends.
“It works well because we all race each other a lot,” Kirwan said. “I know I’ve raced with some of them at bigger meets as well and that’s always really helpful.”
...@EastRockFamily sophomore @georgeaustinnn talks about his win in the boys race at the City/County Invitational at Burtner Farm. #DNRCC pic.twitter.com/3bxAErpikX— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) September 18, 2019
It was a similar situation on the boys side with Austin winning the race with a time of 17:30.43 while Beck came in at 17:39.74 and Spotswood’s Aidan Sheahan finished at 17:45.96.
Austin said he had never raced Beck in cross country before, but remembered him from indoor and outdoor track last season and knew the HHS junior had more speed than him.
He added that it made for a nerve-racking race.
“It’s pretty frightening,” Austin said. “I’m not going to lie. My coach makes virtual meets for us before the meets begin and I saw that he was going to be my main competitor. I’ve learned that if I get the lead by the first mile, I’ll keep that momentum throughout the whole race.
"I’ve never looked back behind me until today. I kept checking to see where he was because I kept hearing people cheering for him. It’s scary, but being in front definitely gives you that momentum.”
All three runners said the hills at Burtner Farm make it challenging.
Mast called it “the toughest course I’ve ran.”
“You think you’re done and then you turn a corner and there’s another one,” Kirwan added.
For Austin, however, he said that’s something he actually looks forward to.
The former ERHS basketball player said he is still working on developing the speed necessary for cross country, but does well running on rough terrain and hills.
“I’m doing a lot better than I potentially thought I was going to do at the beginning of the season,” Austin said. “I’ve kind of put my whole focus on the sport. I trained all summer long. Going into the season, I wanted to try to keep increasing my mileage and building up my endurance. I’m still trying to develop more speed for my kicks at the end.”
Mast used a speed burst of her own to hold off Kirwan at the end of their race.
It was an exciting back-and-forth affair and one both runners said they enjoyed.
...@EmsFlames junior Halie Mast talks about earning her first win of the season today at the City/County Invitational at Burtner Farm. #DNRCC pic.twitter.com/FAAMns0vX1— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) September 18, 2019
“I feel like it’s hard when you’re just the first one out there, sort of in between the pack,” Kirwan said. “It was helpful to go stride for stride with her the whole race.”
While Kirwan may have enjoyed the closeness of the race and the subtle rivalries forming with the other runners around the city/county, there was no one happier than Mast.
That’s because Wednesday brought a different feeling for the EMHS junior — a winning one.
“It gives me a lot more confidence,” Mast said. “I want to train more now and get better and win more.”
