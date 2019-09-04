BRIDGEWATER — When Bryan Mathews first moved to the area with his wife, Sarah, he said he heard there was an opening for an assistant boys basketball coach at a local high school.
That school was Turner Ashby, which hired Marquis Woodyard last season as head coach and then brought on Mathews as a member of his staff.
After just one season and a 4-17 record, however, Woodyard abruptly resigned in June to accept a position working at the United States Basketball Academy in China.
It left the Knights program in a tough spot heading into the offseason, but Mathews told Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett he’d still help run open gyms and practices.
That was beneficial for the Turner Ashby players, who didn’t miss any time in the gym over the summer, but also an opportunity for Crockett to assess Mathews as a coach. The result was Mathews being announced as the school’s newest head boys basketball coach last week, taking over a TA program eager for success.
“I am excited to continue working with Bryan as he steps into this new role,” Crockett said. “He has a great plan for improving the players within our program. His passion for the game of basketball will be appreciated by our players, school and broader community.”
Bryan’s wife, Sarah, is entering her third year as the women’s basketball coach at Bridgewater College and saw her team show improvement by a game last season.
That’s the same type of turnaround Bryan Mathews hopes to have with the Knights.
“We want to build off all the enthusiasm and positivity from last season,” Mathews said. “I’ll make sure the gym is opened up as much as I’m allowed and making sure kids can get in there, have fun with it and really become hungry to become better basketball players.
“It’s a pretty proud community. They’ve had some really good TA boys basketball teams. We just want to fulfill that and allow them to be as proud as they want to be and be as basketball crazy as they want to be. I want them to fall in love with the game.”
Mathews played college basketball at Elmira College in New York from 2006-2010 before working as an assistant coach at various Division III school for eight years.
Now, he teaches in the business department at BC as an adjunct professor and said his previous coaching stops at the college level will benefit him with his new gig at TA.
“It really helps because I was at a variety of different schools, size-wise, location-wise, different types of kids academically,” Mathews said. “It gave me a variety of perspectives to draw from. I think that’s a big advantage at the high-school level. It really helps.”
Working with the players all summer has been beneficial and he said it helps knowing the players already and how they play on the court so that he can adjust his game plans.
“We want to just conquer the basics,” Mathews said. “Fundamental-wise, we want to make sure we’re doing productive things on offense and defense that’s based off a foundation of competing hard and doing things the right way. It’ll all happen once the kids come together and we get in the gym more and put it all together this year.”
Now that Mathews find himself with a head-coaching gig all of a sudden, he said he’s been taking time to get to know the community more and the history of the program.
Despite just four wins a year ago, he said he’s optimistic a turnaround is on its way.
“They’re good kids,” Mathews said. “They listen. They want to get better. They come from good backgrounds. They’re pretty low maintenance. They want to be good and put a product out there that makes their families proud, makes TA proud. It’s more work for me than them. If they show up and play the game and love it, the results will come.”
