LURAY — Central’s football team looked at times like a team breaking in a slew of new starters on both sides of the ball in Friday’s season opener at Luray. But head coach Mike Yew also left the 25-13 loss encouraged by what he saw from the Falcons, many of whom were getting their taste of significant varsity action for the first time.
Yew said after the game that he felt the Falcons “found a lot of toughness” against a Luray squad that returned most of its key pieces from a team that fell to Central in last year’s Region 2B semifinals. Central just simply made too many mistakes and couldn’t seem to find the key defensive stop against the Bulldogs’ nearly run-exclusive, T-formation offense.
“Our kids really lined up and played physical with a pretty good football team,” Yew said after his team suffered its first loss in a season opener since 2015. “... We just, man, we just missed a couple plays, and if we make those it could be, very easily, a whole different ballgame.”
Central (0-1) had its chances, but on multiple occasions showed its youth and general lack of varsity experience.
The Falcons committed seven penalties in the loss, six of them of the 5-yard variety, including four defensive offsides penalties. On one Luray drive late in the third quarter, the Falcons lined up or jumped offsides on three straight snaps.
Central’s receivers dropped several balls, including Kelan Hoover’s beauty of a pass that senior Landon Shockey -- who had beaten a Luray defensive back down the sideline -- couldn’t corral for what likely would’ve gone for a 60-yard touchdown and given Central a lead in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons lost a fumble on a fourth-down play later on that same drive, a turnover that Luray turned into the game’s final points when Austin Holloway kept his footing after getting hit in the backfield and bolted upfield for a 30-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 25-13 with 6:13 left.
On their next offensive play, the Falcons blew another golden opportunity when receiver and backup quarterback Dylan Hamrick got the ball on a reverse pass and skipped a throw to a wide-open Brevin Scott, who could’ve jogged to the end zone from the Luray 40.
Shockey (three receptions, 57 yards) attoned a bit for his earlier drop by making a juggling catch for 34 yards two plays later to set Central up at the Luray 30, but a high snap on the next play lost 17 yards and the Falcons ended up turning the ball over on downs at the 33 with 2:52. Central, which had burned all three of its second-half timeouts with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter, wouldn’t get the ball back.
“We made first-game mistakes. We will not make those same mistakes Week 5, 6, 7, 8. There’s no question,” Yew said. “And I'll be honest with you, some of those plays we tried to run, we put them in two days ago because we have been so far behind just getting our offensive line on the same page and preaching what we’re supposed to be doing and all of our technique and our assignments, that we didn’t really have a chance to work on anything outside the box.”
Central, which was outgained 341-203 in the loss, also saw Hamrick stopped four yards short of giving the Falcons the lead going into halftime when he hauled in a 45-yard pass as time expired in the second quarter.
Luray kept the pressure on the Falcons with a relentless running game that piled up 326 yards on 56 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per rush. The Bulldogs nearly had three 100-yard rushers, with senior Timmy Trudell carrying 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, Holloway rushing 15 times for 98 yards and two scores and senior Dylan Atkins adding 97 yards on 14 carries.
Luray’s first three scoring drives -- the Bulldogs’ first and third possessions of the first half and the first possession of the second half -- lasted 16, 14 and 13 plays and spanned 80, 85 and 73 yards.
“Defensively we made some adjustments and we started doing really good things, then they made a couple adjustments with unbalanced and catching us where they could attack,” said Yew, whose defense got a key turnover in the first half when Isaiah Dyer recovered a fumble to set up the Falcons’ only TD drive of the game. “It was a chess game all night. Their kids are really tough. They’re good at what they do. They’re very methodical.”
The Bulldogs, who had 18 first downs, also were 5-for-5 on fourth down in the win.
“Two of those fourth downs we just made tough choices,” Yew said. “One thing i know we did, we made the choices at 100 percent, it’s just the choice that we made wasn’t always the right read and we just made those little mistakes.”
On their second touchdown drive of the night, the Bulldogs converted three fourth downs.
“We go for it on fourth down quite a bit if it’s in good range,” Bulldogs coach Nolan Jeffries said. “I think oftentimes that takes the heart of the other team, especially when we have a long 10-play drive or something like that, it takes their air. But I think we do it so much our kids gained confidence and its kind of normal to go for it on fourth down and they believe they can do it.”
Central, which is looking for playmakers after graduating all of them from a season ago, appeared to have found one in junior receiver Kamren Wells, who hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hoover (11-for-21, 157 yards, one touchdown) in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 7-6 lead and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score to answer a Luray TD in the third quarter.
Unfortunately, Wells was injured while returning a kick in the fourth quarter, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance. Yew declined to comment on Wells’ injury after the game, saying that he didn’t know the exact nature of it.
“He had a great game. He made several good catches, he had a big kickoff return, he was sticking his nose in on defense,” Yew said. “I don’t know how long he’ll be out but he’s a kid we certainly need in our program and hopefully he’ll bounce back quickly.”
Central finished with just 46 yards rushing on 24 carries, with senior Alex Neff (14 carries, 52 yards) seeing a bulk of the carries.
The Falcons return to action this Friday against Stonewall Jackson.
