Non-District Dual Match
Monday
At Heritage Oaks
Team Scores
1. Turner Ashby 154, 2. Riverheads 192.
Individual Scores
Turner Ashby: Grant Pennybacker 35, Luke Mowery 37, Gavin Ramsey 39, Ryan Simpson 43.
Riverheads: Kaelin Kwiecinski 47, Ryan Farris 48, Kyle Horne 48, Isaac Sanger 49.
Non-District Tri-Match
Monday
At Bryce Resort
Team Scores
1. Spotswood 170, 2. Brentsville 170, 3. Central 185.
Individual Scores
Spotswood: Connor Chapman 39, Alan Dean 42, Patrick O’Brien 44, Evin Yo 45.
Brentsville: Isabel Boe 38, Tony Collier 41, Barrett Butler 43, Mickey Haynes 48.
Central: Michael French 42, Allen Pence 45, Ben Walters 47, Jacob Walters 51.
