Non-District Tri-Match
Monday
At Shenvalee Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Turner Ashby 171, 2. Central 178, 3. Broadway 181.
Individual Scores
Turner Ashby: Gavin Ramsey 41, Luke Mowery 42, Grant Pennybacker 43, Ryan Simpson 45.
Central: Michael French 41, Jacob Walters 45, Ben Wanes 45, Allen Pence 47.
Broadway: Dakota Bly-Payne 43, Tenneyson Brownell 45, Ben Hutchinson 46, Eli Hall 47.
Valley District Dual Match
Monday
At Lexington Country Club
Team Scores
1. Rockbridge County 165, 2. Spotswood 167.
Individual Scores
Rockbridge County: Garret Huffman 37, Cole Cathcart 40, Will McClung 43, John Shomo 45.
Spotswood: Carter Atkins 40, Patrick O’Brien 41, Connor Chapman 42, Alan Dean 44.
Valley District Dual Match
Monday
At Waynesboro Country Club
Team Scores
1. Waynesboro 178, 2. Harrisonburg 201.
Individual Scores
Waynesboro: Kevin Hicks 41, Jacob Allen 43, Riley Hemp 45, Sam Sikara 49.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 37, Adam Osinkosky 53, Nathan Brown 55, Dylan Thompson 56.
