ELKTON – His quarterback’s early interception was enough for Donnie Coleman to shelve the downfield passing game.
East Rockingham didn’t need it anyway.
“We wanted to be multiple,” Coleman, the 10th-year ERHS coach, said. “We had some stuff there that we saw, but sometimes you make a little mistake here or there and they have enough kids to make you pay for it.
“But our kids didn’t blink and it worked out.”
Eagles senior running backs Trenton Morris and Colton Dean combined for 150 rushing yards and five total touchdowns all in the first half as East Rock trounced visiting Madison County 49-12 in Bull Run District action Friday in Elkton.
Morris ripped off sprints into the end zone of 37 yards and 7 yards, evading would-be tacklers one after the other on each carry. He also turned a touch pass he snagged behind the line of scrimmage from signal-caller Tyce McNair into a 19-yard touchdown.
“It’s a good attack to have on the edge,” Morris said about the touch pass. “But you can’t run it so many times because they know once you go in motion it’s coming, but it’s really nice to have it.”
Dean had the longest run between the dominating duo, a 42-yard jaunt that he used to set up his 5-yard score.
“I just know I saw the hole and I just hit it,” Dean said.
After the interception McNair threw on the opening series, East Rock scored touchdowns on seven of its next eight possessions with Morris and Dean leading the way.
“Well, that’s why the rest of this team selected them as captains,” Coleman said of his two veteran running backs. “They’ve been around the program here for five years. They’re great young men. They play the game the right way. They practice the right way and they’ve been great leaders and as a head coach I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Dean had a game-best 101 rushing yards to go along with the two scores while Morris finished with 49 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on three carries and 46 receiving yards and a score on four catches.
“Growing up with [Dean], he’s got my back all the time,” Morris said. “I know I can trust him and if he gets the ball, he’s going to get the yards. So being out on the edge and blocking for him and vice versa, we just know we’ve got each other’s back. It’s cool having that duo right there.”
Dean said: “It’s a boost of confidence knowing when you come off the field and on the sideline when you’re tired that you’ve got someone equal or better than you running the ball.”
Morris and Dean entered Friday as the Bull Run’s six- and eighth-leading rushers, respectively.
Before halftime McNair added a 1-yard run past the goal line to give East Rock the 42-0 edge the Eagles took into the locker room. After halftime, Jacob Williams’ 85-yard touchdown run pushed his team’s lead to a 49-point advantage.
The entire second half was played with a running clock.
The win for East Rock (6-4, 5-2 Bull Run) was its fourth straight and fifth in the last six games as it enters the postseason.
“I think our kids are hot right now,” Coleman said. “And they know that, and confidence is an amazing thing, but it’ll last until the kickoff next Friday night when we’ve got to go perform again.”
Madison County finished the year 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Bull Run.
