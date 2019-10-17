PENN LAIRD — It doesn’t take long to peg Cole Myers as a tough-nosed, physical runner on offense and one of two hard-hitting linebackers for the Spotswood defense.
Myers, a senior for the Trailblazers, is known for his spontaneous personality in practice, his ability to hold teammates accountable and not mincing words on any topic discussed.
So when asked what it is about embracing contact that he enjoys so much, Myers actually made a surprising correction and said it’s really a lot more simple than that.
“It’s not as much that I like contact as it is the fact that I really just can’t run by people,” Myers said with a laugh. “I just have to try to run them over. That’s all it really is.”
That type of honesty from the 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker is what makes him unique.
Each day at practice, Myers is often heard barking back and forth with teammates on the other side of the ball, making teammates laugh with jokes and playing with intensity.
All of that is what SHS coach Dale Shifflett said makes Myers, well, Myers.
“He’s been a great leader,” Shifflett said. “He’s got a unique personality. He tells it like it is and is pretty straightforward. If somebody is playing bad or something doesn’t look right, he’s one of the first ones to comment on it. That’s a great personality trait to have. He’s fun to be around and all of the coaches and players enjoy being around him.”
Whether you chalk it up to simply being part of his personality or the fact that he’s a three-year starter for Spotswood, the senior has earned respect around the program.
Fellow senior linebacker Ben Conahan said having a guy like Myers on both sides of the ball is pivotal, but especially on a defense giving up just 10 points per game this season.
“He has started for three years,” Conahan said. “He adds that experience. Having a dude like that, especially attitude-wise, it helps a lot. When we’re faced with a tough situation, he’s one of those guys that I can count on to go up there and make a big play.”
The relationship between Conahan and Myers is pivotal to the Trailblazers’ success.
The two linebackers serve as the vocal and emotional leaders for a stout Spotswood defense and were All-Region 3C selections a year ago in their first season together after Conahan moved to the Valley from Ohio.
“Ben and I have been playing together since last year when he got here,” Myers said. “We just really understand each other. We usually don’t even have to say anything to each other. We just make a hand motion and he understands what I’m trying to tell him.”
Myers has seen time both defensively and offensively over the years for the Trailblazers, but said he’s always preferred playing linebacker a little bit more.
This season, however, his impact for Spotswood has been felt on both sides of the ball.
“Myers has a gigantic impact on our team,” Conahan said. “I feel like he’s one of the 11 reasons on both sides of the football that we get stuff done. He runs the ball superbly well and is a linebacker. I personally wouldn’t want to have anyone else beside me.”
Myer ranks fifth on the team with 26 tackles this season and also has an interception.
He is also the Trailblazers’ second-leading rusher with 25 carries for 260 yards — an impressive 10.40 yard-per-carry average — and four rushing touchdowns. He also had a 16-yard touchdown reception earlier this season and played quarterback one game.
“He’s been an exceptional player for us the past few years, but this year, he’s come into his own on both sides of the ball,” Shifflett said. “He enjoys contact as a runner and takes that to heart. He enjoys that physical contact and just running over other players.”
Myers said his success on the field comes from the work he puts in off of it.
He said he knows the key to getting better is working hard each day in practice, but he also likes to keep things loose for a Spotswood team with deep postseason aspirations.
“At practice, I like to joke around,” Myers said. “I don’t like to take it too seriously. We’re already out here sweating a lot, so there’s no need to make it more serious than it has to be.
“But I feel like I lead by example during games. I don’t like to talk too much on Fridays. I’m usually too focused. But during practice, I’ll talk a lot and tell people what they need to do.”
Myers said the Trailblazers are focused on going farther than last year, when they won the Valley District championship for the first time since 2013, only to suffer an upset loss to Liberty-Bedford in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
“We’re ready,” Myers said “The nine seniors we have and the juniors that we have rotating in are all ready to do our job.”
He also admitted that he’s trying to enjoy the last few months of his high school career as he wraps up a three-year stint as a starter under Shifflett on the varsity level.
And although the Trailblazers are off to their best start since 2009, in typical Myers fashion, the senior linebacker said it’s honestly something he’s starting to get used to.
“It’s been great,” Myers said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve had a winning season. Winning is just becoming normal around here, I guess.”
