HARRISONBURG — Ever since she first picked up a volleyball at a young age, Adrienne Cline said she’s been in love with the free-flowing ways of the sport.
“There’s no time limits to it,” Cline said. “You just kind of take it slow, take it one point at a time. I just enjoy the pace of it all.”
That’s the way the Eastern Mennonite outside hitter does things — slow and steady, yet efficient and productive — as she enters her second season as a captain for the Flames.
Whether it was playing as an eighth-grader on the varsity team just three years ago or being named a team leader as a sophomore, Cline has continued to improve each year.
Now a junior, Cline enters the 2019 season as perhaps the area’s best player.
“First thing I would say about Adrienne is she is stud, but really has not scratched the surface on how dominant of a high school volleyball player she can be” said Mike Martin, owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. “That’s a scary thought.”
Success didn’t come naturally to Cline, however, who went to Mountain View Elementary before transferring to EMHS in sixth grade.
Since arriving in Harrisonburg, Cline has put in the work with the Flames, but she has also dedicated herself to improving in the only sport she plays throughout the entire year.
“I put in a lot of work outside of just the regular season,” Cline said. “I play travel, go to Next Level Athletic Development. It’s helped me develop a lot of strength on the court. I have just worked with different trainers, different people and seen a bunch of different insights on how to play the game.”
Cline said she first started working with Martin and Matt Holden — the co-director of programming at Next Level — over a year ago and has seen significant progress.
Jonathan Williams called last year a pleasant surprise.
Early on, Cline focused on her basic movement patterns such as squats, hip lunges and deceleration on the court before eventually moving into a full-time training program with Holden.
“A big credit goes to Adrienne because she has been consistent with her training from the first day,” Martin said. “She continued to train once a week during her season last fall as well and two times a week during her club volleyball seasons. That’s a time commitment that isn’t easy to make and also shows she understands how her physical development will help her on-court performance.”
As an eighth-grader in 2016, Cline saw limited time and finished the season with a modest stat line of 61 kills, 73 digs and six aces in a reserve role for the Flames.
Those numbers increased tremendously during her freshman season when she led the team with 193 kills and 332 digs and ranked second with 48 aces.
Then, as a sophomore, Cline was named one of Eastern Mennonite’s captains and ranked first on the team with 370 kills, 249 digs and 81 aces as she helped guide the Flames to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals.
“From that [eighth-grade] year to this year, her physical strength has increased exponentially,” EMHS coach Jonathan Williams said. “Her volleyball IQ has grown. Her drive to win, to get better, to get faster, to get stronger — she keeps growing as she wants to be better than everyone else.”
It isn’t just her work in the weight room that has helped Cline improve, however, as she gave a lot of credit to the work with various travel volleyball teams over the years.
Not only does it allow the 5-foot-9 outside hitter more time on the court, but she said it puts her next to elite talent from all around the state and pushes her outside her comfort zone.
“It’s definitely helpful,” Cline said. “You’re playing different people, playing different skill levels. It allows you to see the game from a whole new perspective. Travel, for me, is a little more of a higher level. Playing with people on a higher level around you definitely builds expectations. I have just been trying to play at a high level since I was young.”
Martin said Cline’s work ethic is as good as he’s seen in his time at Next Level and noted how excited he is to see how much better the EMHS junior is this season on the court.
“She’s very focused when she trains and, having seen her play, she carries that same focus and intensity to the court,” Martin said. “She was dominant last year and that was with less physical ability than she has now. She’s going to have quite a few kills this season and will be very fun to watch.”
Although Cline is known for her intensity on the court, she’s more reserved off of it.
Williams said even though this is her second season as the Flames captain, she isn’t necessarily the vocal type and tends to take on more of a lead-by-example role.
“She’s quiet,” Williams said. “She’s reserved, but her play doesn’t reflect that. She’s very introspective. She sees all the points of the game, sees what is going on. That introspection into her game gives her a level of maturity that makes it easy for people to follow as a leader. She’s not a vocal leader, but her play says otherwise. She leads by example. She just executes on the court and that says it all.”
Cline said this season has already been different than last year because of 2018’s surprising postseason run.
She said she was more reserved as a sophomore captain and learned a lot from last year’s seniors, but knows that she is looked upon as the team’s leader in 2019.
“I think I definitely see the team from a different perspective now,” Cline said “Being a captain last year kind of put me into that position, but I guess it didn’t feel as big since I was a sophomore. Now they look at me for leadership. It’s just given me a little more weight to carry.”
She said last year’s run to the VISAA Division III semifinals was a surprise considering how young the team was, but has provided Eastern Mennonite with motivation this year.
“Winning conference was definitely a big boost for us last year,” Cline said. “It gave us a lot of confidence going into this season. Being honest, I didn’t go into last season thinking as highly of our team as we accomplished. Just having the streak and the season that we did last year really built our confidence for this upcoming season.”
While Cline and the Flames are undoubtedly aiming to get back to the state tournament this season and perhaps bring home the program’s first state title, she said she has reminded her teammates they need to take it slow this season and not look ahead.
Besides, that’s what attracted Cline to the game of volleyball in the first place.
“You work and practice for the next game,” Cline said. “You focus on what’s right in front of you. We’re looking at our long-distance goals, but keeping in mind that we have to take care of things right in front of us. We want to get back to where we were last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.