PENN LAIRD — The cyclical nature of high school sports is tough to prepare for at times.
But for Spotswood coach Jim Roth, he has dealt with it before and knows what it takes to respond.
Every year there are seniors at each school across the Valley District that graduate and, in their place, both returners and newcomers are asked to step up their own game.
It sounds simple, but that job will be especially tough this season for the Trailblazers, who lost a trio of the program’s all-time greats — Sarah Gardner, Morgan Sterling and Macie Clements — along with three other key seniors off last year’s team.
“We’re going to miss those girls,” Roth said. “But so far, with what I’ve seen from this team, I’m liking it. We’re not really missing a beat right now. We’re just sort of plugging in the holes.”
Gardner, Sterling and Clements will be missed the most with each player ranking first on the program’s all-time list in different statistical categories. Gardner, an outside hitter, holds the all-time, single-season and single-game records for kills. As a setter, Sterling is tops among the all-time list for assists and Clements set the all-time record for digs last season as the team’s libero.
It would be easy for this year’s team to look back and feel the pressure of living up to those sort of lofty expectations, but the players said that it just motivates them instead.
“You have to not really think about last year,” outside hitter Ellie Roach said. “I mean, it was a great season and we can learn so much from it. But we have to just kind of have to — this is a completely new team — we have to make our own legacy and our own kind of bond.”
In 2017, Spotwood was faced with a similar task when it had to replace seven seniors, including three all-district performers and Savannah Turner, who went on to play at the University of Virginia's College at Wise.
Roth said he remembered people thinking the team would take a step back that season with Clements, Gardner, Sterling and Lauren Fridley as his only returners.
Instead, the team picked up where it left and ultimately had its best season in program history, reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals for the first time.
“I haven’t really had to talk about it that much because we had a strong group of girls leave a few years ago and we thought it was going to go one way,” Roth said. “Instead, we just kept on rolling with the new team. I think the girls are just sort of expecting to keep on rolling.”
That expectation is one Roth, who is entering his 21st year coaching the Trailblazers, has established in recent seasons with a winning tradition.
Spotswood reached back-to-back regional tournaments in 2014 and 2015, finishing one win shy of the state tournament both years, and was upset by Fort Defiance in the Conference 29 consolation game in 2016 after being the favorite to win the league throughout most of the regular season.
In 2017, with an array of new faces, the Trailblazers made it all the way to the Class 3 state quarterfinals, where they were swept by eventual state champion Lord Botetourt.
Last season, Spotswood made it back to the Region 3C tournament for the fourth time in five years, but fell to Rustburg in the quarterfinal round.
“We have been very successful in the past and we did lose a lot of girls,” SHS defensive specialist Cate Secrist said. “But each one that is coming up brings something different to our team. I’m really excited about it. I think we’re going to have a target on our back a little bit because we did really well last year. As long as we work hard and get comfortable with each other, it’ll be another good year.”
Secrist and Roach, both seniors, are who Roth has turned toward to fill the leadership voids with the departure of Gardner, Sterling and Clements.
On the court, Roach will help take on the role as the team’s top outside hitter that Gardner filled, Secrist moved to the libero position to replace Clements and junior Bethany Martz will face the task of running the offense in place of Sterling.
“It is hard with so many key pieces leaving, but we have so much new talent this year," Roach said. "It’s still going to be a great season. We’re still going to be really good.”
Joining Roach and Secrist as seniors on the roster are Madison Burke, Suzanne Fornadel and Abbi Garrett. Kayci Carrier, Samra Shafqat and Martz make up the junior class.
The Trailblazers feature three freshmen this season in Bria Berrichoa, Addi White and Maddy Williams while also bringing back the lone sophomore in Gabby Atwell, who started to emerge as a standout toward the end of her freshman year on the varsity last season.
“Ellie and I are really excited about taking on this leadership position,” Secrist said. “I think our coaches are giving us a great opportunity. One of the best ways we can do that is leading by example.”
The team already played in a couple of scrimmages at the Eastern Mennonite High School Jamboree at EMU last week and will face Staunton in its final tune-up tonight in Penn Laird.
So far, Roth said he has liked what he's seen out of his young Spotswood team.
“They’ve got a strong group bond right now,” Roth said. “They’re working really well together and stuff and working really hard at practice. They want to be here and that’s important.”
Both Roach and Secrist agreed with their coach, noting how happy they’ve been with the progress of their younger teammates and how well the team is coming together so early.
“We’ve been preparing and getting to know each other a lot better,” Secrist said. “I think as we continue to play games and keep growing — this is what we’re here for.”
The players agreed that the season opener against rival East Rockingham on Aug. 27 can’t get here fast enough and said they are itching to see how their teammates perform.
“I’m ready for the team to play together in an actual game,” Roach said. “I’m excited to see our dynamic when we’re under more pressure, I guess, for the games.”
Once the regular season does start, Roach made it clear the expectation hasn’t changed
The Trailblazers still expect to compete, no matter who is on the court this season.
“Being a winning team, it’s hard to go out the next year and know that, ‘Whoa. There’s a target on our back,’” Roach said. “Coming into this year, it’s exciting to see how well we do with all of the players we lost. I think we’re going to come out strong. We do have the knowledge to know what it takes to win. We just have to work hard to get the job done.”
The battle of replacing so many key pieces is something Roth acknowledges can be tough, but it’s one he has embraced as a head coach and been able to handle regularly.
Now, with perhaps his biggest test yet, Roth will look to rebuild a team quickly and perhaps make another regional playoff appearance in the process.
“It definitely helps [having a winning culture], man,” Roth said. “There’s just an expectation around here. You just have to keep on working hard and keep on moving forward.”
