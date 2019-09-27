STRASBURG — Mikey Cash carried the ball 26 times for 137 yards and Blake Turpen hit Trevor Williams on a 39-yard halfback pass for a touchdown as Page County picked up a 21-14 Bull Run District win at Strasburg on Friday.
The Panthers (3-1, 1-1 Bull Run) outgained the Rams (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run) 314-240.
Williams had three catches for 67 yards and Trey Knight rushed for a pair of TDs on seven carries.
In other local sports Friday:
Prep Football
Luray 56, Madison County 14: In Luray, Austin Holloway scored three times and rushed for 163 yards as Luray beat Madison County 56-14 for its second Bull Run District win in as many tries.
Timothy Trudell added a pair of scores on five carries for 70 yards in the Bulldogs’ (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run) victory. On the defensive side, Gavin Taylor notched three sacks as part of his 10.5-tackle night with Tylor Dahnert adding 11 tackles and Hayden Campbell recording 10 stops.
Prep Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0: In Charlottesville, Sydney Litwiller served up seven aces to go along with five kills as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 25-5, 25-10, 25-12 Blue Ridge Conference road win at Miller School.
Adrienne Cline added 11 kills and seven aces for the Flames (11-0, 6-0 Blue Ridge) with Abby Stapleton anchoring the defense with nine digs.
