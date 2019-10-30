Five Things
Streaks Have Earned Some Respect
I'll admit it. It's time to give the Blue Streaks some respect.
There was skepticism regarding just how good Harrisonburg was after back-to-back blowouts of a pair of winless teams to open up Valley District play and it was fair.
But now, after a 28-21 win Turner Ashby last week, the Streaks are legitimate.
This is a team suddenly in the hunt for a district title this year despite being young.
"We prepped really well for the game," HHS defensive end Jaylin Smith said. "We were able to know what plays they were running and were in the right position because we kind of knew what they were going to do. Our defense gathered up and gang tackled."
With a win this week against Rockbridge County at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic, the Streaks will make their season finale against Spotswood one that will determine the district champion for the fourth straight year. Who would have thought?
TA Needs To Avoid Downward Spiral
Coming off an emotional loss to Spotswood, a letdown was inevitable.
The Knights responded well to their first loss of the year against Staunton, but they had a little more trouble last week when facing the speed of Harrisonburg and its skill players.
As a result, Turner Ashby has now dropped back-to-back games for the first time.
And how the Knights respond now is still as important as it was early in the year.
"We're just going to be business as usual next week," TA third-year coach Chris Fraser said. "We don't play until Saturday, but we're not going to change anything at practice and we got to come out, get better and get ready for Waynesboro."
There's no doubt TA is the favorite against Waynesboro, but how it cleans up last week's mistakes and quickly gets refocused will go a long way with this team.
Despite Loss, Gobblers Took A Step Forward
After a disappointing loss to Harrisonburg, it wasn't clear how Broadway would respond.
Sure, a 28-0 loss isn't ideal. But for the young Gobblers, it was progress.
Rockbridge County is known for its potent offense, but Broadway was able to record five sacks and force three turnovers and show the reasons the BHS defense is its strength.
Now, the Gobblers need to build off that the final two weeks of the season.
"I thought we did a good job tonight defensively," Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. "It's the story of our defense this year. Our kids played hard and we made some adjustments in the second half. I'm super proud of the defense."
The Gobblers will undoubtedly have their hands full this week against unbeaten Spotswood, but a season finale against winless Waynesboro provides hope.
East Rock Is Trending Up At Right Time
Don't look now, but here comes East Rockingham.
The Eagles, who have now won back-to-back games, look the best they have all year.
Obviously, it wasn't against top-level competition such as Clarke County, Luray or Strasburg, but the win over Page County was still a solid win for this East Rock team.
Now, the Eagles have some confidence, and they have the experience from last year's deep playoff run to now make a quiet push into the Region 2B playoffs this season.
East Rock will have a tough test this week against Bull Run District-leading Luray and it's a game that could end up being a preview of the regional quarterfinals in two weeks.
HHS-SHS Season Finale Is Suddenly Intriguing
A lot of people thought this was going to be a down year for Harrisonburg.
And while the Blue Streaks took their lumps early, they have suddenly emerged as the only other unbeaten team in Valley District outside of Spotswood with two games left.
With a win this week, that season finale against the Trailblazers brings back memories.
For three straight years, the HHS-SHS matchup has decided the Valley District champ.
All of a sudden, it's looking likely that it could happen again on Nov. 8 in Harrisonburg.
Three Tops
Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg receiver/running back
In three weeks, there's been three impressive Kwentin Smiley performances.
Smiley hauled in six catches for 115 yards, rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries and even added a 45-yard punt return to epitomize the all-purpose role he now plays.
The HHS senior now has 13 total touchdowns this season.
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg quarterback
It's safe to say Keenan Glago is the real deal for Harrisonburg.
The sophomore threw for 283 yards and four more scores in the Streaks' win.
Glago now leads the Valley District with 18 touchdown passes this season and just two interceptions.
Nate Tinnell, Broadway linebacker/receiver
Nate Tinnell has been Broadway's best player all season long.
That continued in last week's 28-0 loss to Rockbridge County as the athletic junior had a big sack and 10 tackles at the linebacker spot in a strong Gobblers defensive effort.
Tinnell also caught six passes for 68 yards in the loss for Broadway.
