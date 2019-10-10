FIVE THINGS
Knights Showcase Ability To Handle Adversity
It was said immediately after Turner Ashby's first loss of the season to Staunton and it was repeated by just about everyone leading up to the game against Wilson Memorial — how would the Knights respond to their first loss of the season?
Against the Green Hornets, the Knights responded with a dominating 42-21 rout on the road.
It was just the type of performance third-year TA coach Chris Fraser said he wanted.
The win also proved the Knights are a legitimate playoff team this season and won't be going away easy when it comes down to the race for the Valley District championship.
"The kids did a good job tonight," Fraser said. "I am proud of the guys."
It may have been only one win, but it was a big one after Turner Ashby's first loss of the season and proves the Knights have the mentality this year to continue to improve.
Gobblers Slowly, But Surely, Starting To Improve
Don't get me wrong. There were still some setbacks for Broadway on Friday.
But in a season where little mistakes have continued to unravel and completely derail the Gobblers at times this season, they did show progress in a loss to Fort Defiance.
Not only did Broadway score its second-highest point total of the season, but it cut down tremendously on turnovers and penalties and played the Indians tight early on.
It's tough to find positives sometimes with a team that hasn't won a game five weeks into the season, but first-year coach Danny Grogg has to do just that right now.
At this point, the focus for the Gobblers shouldn't be as much on their win total.
Instead, it's about getting better every week and continuing to establish the culture and mentality that Grogg and his staff are doing their best to implement into the BHS program.
Morris and Dean Form Solid Duo For ERHS Running Game
After featuring current Virginia Tech freshman J'wan Evans heavily out of its backfield a year ago, East Rockingham has done things differently thus far in 2019.
The Eagles, who are 2-3, have spread the ball around much more in terms of carries this season with Trenton Morris, Colton Dean and Nate Rodriguez all seeing time.
While Rodriguez recently made noise for a four-touchdown performance against Buffalo Gap, it was Morris and Dean making a splash in a 42-0 win over Stonewall Jackson.
In the victory, Morris had two rushing touchdowns while Dean had three total scores.
"We're kind of doing it by committee now," Eagles coach Donnie Coleman said of his senior running backs. "Trenton is kind of the lead guy right now, but Colton Dean comes in there and gives us a nice change up."
With Morris and Dean, a pair of captains, leading the way now for the ERHS offense, the Eagles may be able to turn their season around and compete for a playoff spot.
Despite Lopsided Loss, Harrisonburg Is In Good Shape
There weren't many positives for Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Blue Streaks scored on their first possession, but then gave up 52 unanswered points en route to a 52-7 non-district loss to Class 4 powerhouse Sherando at HHS.
It is easy to look at that type of loss and think Harrisonburg played terribly. And while the Streaks didn't play their best, they were simply overmatched against the Warriors.
With that being said, the schedule gets much more manageable for Harrisonburg from here with winless Waynesboro up first on the Streaks' 2019 Valley District slate.
"We've got to go to work Monday," Thurman said. "We missed too many tackles, missed too many blocks. It's blocking and tackling. We have to go back and fix it."
Harrisonburg will have a prime opportunity to get it fixed this week and if they can get back to .500 with a solid win over the Little Giants, the potential for turnaround is there.
Valley District Is A Three-Team Race … For Now
Everyone knows Spotswood is the defending Valley District champion and the overwhelming favorite to repeat this year, but that trophy isn't easy to contain.
The Trailblazers will face their first stiff test of the season this week when they travel to Rockbridge County and then will face Turner Ashby at home later this month.
Both of those teams, for now, look like the closest contenders to Spotswood this year.
It'll be tough for either team to matchup with the Trailblazers across the board because of their depth, but both teams are talented enough to at least make it interesting.
With Harrisonburg, Broadway and Waynesboro all having down seasons, it looks like the district race this year will come down to Spotswood, the Wildcats and the Knights.
THREE TOPS
Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby running back
Turner Ashby's senior running back made his case as the best in the Valley District as he erupted with 18 carries for 225 rushing yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
In the Knights' much-needed 42-21 win over Wilson Memorial, Swinehart averaged 12.5 yards per carry and now has a district-best 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.
For the season, Swinehart has 103 carries for 921 yards. TA is now 4-1 on the year.
Colton Dean, East Rockingham running back/linebacker
The East Rockingham senior captain showcased why he's so respected by his teammates and coaches in a 42-0 rout of Stonewall Jackson on Friday.
Dean scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter, a 39-yard run in the third quarter and added a 37-yard touchdown reception from Tyce McNair right before the half.
It was the first career three-touchdown game for Dean, who also racked up double-digit tackles as the Eagles posted their first shutout of the 2019 season.
Addison Simmons, Turner Ashby linebacker
The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore continues to play beyond his years after his strongest showing yet in Turner Ashby's 42-21 rout of non-district foe Wilson Memorial.
In the win over the Green Hornets, Simmons went off with a season-high 17 tackles, including four for a loss, and a sack as he dominated the line of scrimmage.
For the year, Simmons leads TA with 54 total tackles and a pair of sacks.
