Five Things
Spotswood Is Able To Handle Adversity
It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done.
While Spotswood didn't play its best game — it was arguably its worst — the Trailblazers handled their first real taste of adversity this season pretty well.
In last week's 14-10 gritty victory over Turner Ashby, the potent Spotswood offense never got going and penalties suddenly became a major issue for this team.
Despite all of that, the Trailblazers used a second-half defensive effort and a Cole Myers touchdown to somehow come away with a win and stay unbeaten this year.
"We had some mistakes," Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. "Defensively, we played excellent for the entire game. We were great the whole game. Offensively, we made some mistakes. We found a way to win and that's the important thing."
The Knights Are A Legitimate Playoff Team
Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser wouldn't call it a moral victory immediately after.
It's hard to blame him, but the Knights third-year coach couldn't help but admit how satisfied he was with his team's effort against the unbeaten Trailblazers on Friday.
For a program coming off back-to-back two-win seasons, there weren't a lot of people who believed in Turner Ashby coming into this season or this particular game.
But after battling with Spotswood to the very end in a 14-10 Valley District loss, it's pretty clear that this team has earned the respect of opposing players and coaches.
"I see that and I just need our guys to understand and see that," Fraser said. "It's going to hurt for a little while, but they know deep down inside that we were right there."
While the Knights still need to take care of business in their remaining three games, including against a tough Harrisonburg team this week, they showed against the Trailblazers that they're not only primed to get to the postseason, but make noise there.
Don't Look Now, But Here Come The Blue Streaks
Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman has said all year that he liked his team's potential.
That potential is starting to shine now as the Blue Streaks have picked up back-to-back wins by a combined score of 91-7 and have won four of their last five overall.
It's a surprising resurgence from a Harrisonburg team that struggled early on, but has happened because of several big contributions on both sides of the ball this season.
The defense has been as good as any Thurman said he's seen while at HHS.
"We had a good week of practice and in nine years here that was the best our defense has played," Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said. "If our defense continues to play like that we've got a shot."
The Blue Streaks will face a much tougher task against a two-loss Turner Ashby team, but a win against the Knights suddenly puts HHS in the conversation for a district title.
East Rockingham Is Back On Track
Going into its game against Page County, East Rockingham was desperate for a win.
The Eagles were off to their worst start since 2015 and sitting at just 2-4 overall, they found themselves in danger of snapping their eight-year postseason streak this year.
Fortunately for ERHS coach Donnie Coleman, his team responded accordingly.with a 35-30 thrilling win over Bull Run District rival Page County in Elkton.
The win sets up the Eagles in the No.7 spot currently in the latest Region 2B rankings and they could move up with two more winnable games remaining on the schedule.
"I'm proud of our guys," Coleman said. "When you're 2-4 ... adversity starts to creep in, but those kids held course."
With games against Madison County and Rappahannock County left, along with a battle against Luray, East Rockingham is set to return to the postseason for a ninth straight season and won't be an easy out for any team it faces once it gets there.
One Step Forward, Two Steps Back For The Gobblers
For all the positive steps Broadway took in the second half of its 35-7 loss to Turner Ashby in Week 7, it went backwards during a 48-7 rout at the hands of Harrisonburg.
The Gobblers couldn't get stops defensively and struggled with the Streaks' speed.
Up until that game, the defensive unit was the strength of this Broadway team.
Now, the Gobblers are searching for answers again heading into Week 9 winless.
"I am a little disappointed," Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. "However on the flip side of that, I am super proud of the team. We tried to get them to come out at halftime and answer and fight, and I thought we did a good job of that."
If Broadway doesn't figure things out quickly and effectively, even a win against winless Waynesboro in the final week isn't a guarantee like many once thought for this team.
Three Tops
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg quarterback
We knew Keenan Glago was good, but not this good.
The sophomore quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 164 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 48-7 rout of Broadway at home.
Glago has now passes for eight touchdowns in a two-week span.
Trenton Morris, East Rockingham running back
Everyone knows how important senior Trenton Morris is to the East Rockingham football team as a running back, linebacker and captain for the Eagles this year.
In a 35-30 win over Page County, Morris stepped up and led the way once again as he accounted for 111 rushing yards on 18 carries and a pair of scores in the victory.
Morris leads East Rock in rushing and receiving yards and tackles this season.
Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg athlete
Harrisonburg continues to find unique ways to implement Kwentin Smiley into its offense and the result has paid off for the HHS senior and the Streaks as a team.
In the blowout win over Broadway, the former quarterback hauled in a pair of touchdown catches, rushed for another 28-yard score and even completed a pass for 29 yards.
Smiley has scored seven touchdown in the Streaks' first two Valley District games.
