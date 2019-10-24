While it was a defensive battle in Penn Laird between the Valley District's top two teams with Spotswood edging Turner Ashby 14-10, Harrisonburg continued to put on a clinic offensively in a rout over Broadway and East Rockingham had its best game yet.
Let's take a look at some of the other noteworthy statistics after eight weeks of the high school football season:
29—The amount of yards given up by the Spotswood defense in the second half of its win against Turner Ashby. The Trailblazers are giving up 10 points per game.
28—How many years its been since Spotswood finished a regular season unbeaten. The Trailblazers are now 8-0 after Waynesboro forfeited earlier this week.
21—How many touchdowns the trio of Kwentin Smiley, Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker have scored. All three players are seniors.
14—HHS quarterback Keenan Glago's touchdown total. Glago leads the Valley District in passing touchdowns and has just two interceptions this season.
12—Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins' total amount of touchdowns. Haskins had 1,148 total yards as a dual-threat signal-caller.
10—The amount of points per game Harrisonburg is giving up in its four wins this season. The Blue Streaks are looking to start 3-0 in district play for a fifth straight year.
8.4—How many points per game Broadway is averaging this year. The Gobblers are having their worst season since 1993.
8— How many straight seasons East Rockingham has reached the playoffs. The Eagles are looking to make it a ninth-straight season this year.
8—ERHS senior Trenton Morris' touchdown total. He leads the Eagles in rushing, receiving and total tackles this season.
7—The amount of turnovers Broadway had in its loss to Harrisonburg. The Gobblers lead all city/county teams with 25 turnovers this season.
7—How many sacks Turner Ashby defensive tackle Jessie Knight has. That's the most of any city/county player.
5— How many seasons in a row Spotswood has beat Turner Ashby. The Trailblazers needed a second-half rally to escape the latest matchup with a win.
3—The number of East Rock players with over 200 yards rushing. Trenton Morris, Colton Dean and Nate Rodriguez lead the ERHS three-headed rushing attack.
3—How many different players have played quarterback for Broadway. Landon Stuhlmiller, David Thew and Cole Hoover have all earned at least one start.
0—Grant Swinehart's rushing total in the second half against Spotswood. Swinehart ranks second in the Valley District with 1,171 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.