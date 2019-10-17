Whether it was Spotswood traveling to Lexington to hang 55 points on Rockbridge County, the Turner Ashby defense coming up big or East Rockingham struggling with turnovers, there were plenty of intriguing headlines during Week 7 of prep football.
Let's take a look at some of the other noteworthy statistics after seven weeks of the high school football season:
789—ERHS senior Trenton Morris' total yards this season. Morris leads the Eagles in rushing (511) and receiving (278) this year and has six total touchdowns.
277—How many total yards East Rockingham had in its loss to Strasburg. The Eagles outgained the Rams by 13 yards, but still lost by 33 points.
138—East Rockingham running back Colton Dean's rushing total against Strasburg. Dean ranks eighth in the Bull Run District with 346 rushing yards this season.
61—How many tackles sophomore linebacker Addison Simmons has for Turner Ashby. The Knights are giving up 18.3 points per game.
22.3—SHS receiver Rob Smith's yard-per-catch average. Smith ranks second in the Valley District with 23 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns.
18—The amount of turnovers Broadway has committed this year. The Gobblers have given the ball away more than any other city/county team.
14—TA running back Grant Swinehart's touchdown total. Swinehart ranks second in the Valley District in rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns.
12—Ryan High's passing touchdown total. The Spotswood junior quarterback leads the Valley District with 1,056 passing yards, 12 scores and three interceptions.
10—How many points per game the Spotswood defense is giving up. The Trailblazers are off to their best start since 2009.
9—HHS quarterback Keenan Glago's passing touchdown total. Glago has started four games at quarterback in his first season on varsity for the Blue Streaks.
7—Turner Ashby defensive tackle Jessie Knight's sack total. The Knights have 19 sacks as a team this season.
5—How many games Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart has finished with at least 200 yards rushing. Barnhart has 1,360 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
4—Broadway's rushing total in its loss to Turner Ashby. The Knights held the Gobblers to 96 yards of total offense in the win.
3—The number of first-half turnover by East Rockingham in a 39-6 loss to Strasburg. The Eagles are off to their worst start since 2015.
0—The amount of points given up by Harrisonburg in a 43-0 win over Waynesboro. It was the Blue Streaks' first shutout since last year's season finale against Turner Ashby.
0—How many Broadway players have over 100 yards rushing. Josh Crummel leads the Gobblers with 22 carries for 83 yards this year.
