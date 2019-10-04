Here's the 10th of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Where do you see Broadway's biggest chance of a win coming?
--Tyler B.
Man, we're already talking about Broadway only getting *one* win this year?
I'm not sure I've given up on the Gobblers that much yet — I may be the only one thinking this — because I think the biggest mistakes hurting them so far are very fixable.
I understand that they haven't been closer than 16 this season and have lost to at least two teams, at least on paper, that they're arguably better than, but it's a long year.
First, I think they have a legitimate shot tonight against Fort Defiance to at least keep things close, simply because I haven't seen the Indians offense explode for points.
But if you're looking for one particular game that I can circle as the one that is most likely, it has to be against winless Waynesboro in their season finale on the road.
That's not to say I don't think Broadway can sneak a win before then - it may even get two or three - but that season finale against the Little Giants should be a great opportunity for the Gobblers to end the season on a high note and with some hope.
Luray and Stuarts Draft are the top two teams in Region 2B right now (according to the VHSL ratings). Do you think they are actually the two best teams?
--Brian R.
Oh, boy. This is a good question that's hard to argue anything otherwise against.
Luray (22.50) currently sits at the No. 1 spot in Region 2B and Stuarts Draft is second with a 22.00. Behind them are Strasburg (20.75) and Page County (20.00).
Well, to start, the Bulldogs dismantled the Panthers already 48-27, but Page then turned around and defeated Strasburg. That tells us that Luray is probably the best of that trio.
At that No. 5 spot behind the Rams and Panthers is Clarke County, which was defeated by the Cougars 21-7 this season, again telling us Draft is an elite team in Region 2B.
Process of elimination doesn't always work when trying to decide these types of things, but it certainly does tell more about the story of two of the better area teams this year.
Both teams have strong defenses and a good run game. Not to mention the fact that Luray quarterback Dalton Griffith and Draft signal-caller Henry Cooke are both elite.
Tonight's matchup between these two teams is going to be fun and despite whoever wins this contest, don't be surprised to see it again in the Region 2B championship.
Which city/county player gets the most overlooked right now?
--Ben C.
Funny enough, Daily News-Record managing editor Jim Sacco and I just talked about it.
East Rockingham's Trenton Morris is, easily, one of the area's best players.
He's a returning all-state linebacker from a year ago and is the Eagles' leading tackler, but also does a little bit of everything offensively for them in a new role with the offense.
He leads East Rock in rushing and receiving, but gets overlooked at times because of the Eagles' 1-3 record and the fact that he doesn't necessarily rack up yardage in one area.
This week, coincidentally enough, could be the week that changes with East Rock taking on Stonewall Jackson and it's one we could see a breakout game from Morris in.
If that happens, maybe a few more people will start to notice him.
Does Wilson stand a chance against TA this Friday?
--The Black Plague
This is officially my first-ever question from an entire student section.
Thanks to the question from Turner Ashby's "The Black Plague," I get to dive a little more into a game that I think is a must-win for both the Knights and the Green Hornets.
For TA, it is desperate to prove it is a legitimate contender after a stunning 28-27 loss to Staunton two weeks ago and doesn't want to spiral into old tendencies from last year.
Wilson, meanwhile, is sitting at 1-3 and entered the year as a team with playoff hopes.
There's no doubt the Knights are the better team on paper here, but the Hornets have solid skill players and enough talent on the offensive side to keep things interesting.
I think Wilson does have a chance, but I'm still picking TA to bounce-back with a win.
