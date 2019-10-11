Here's the 11th of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Does Stuarts Draft have a chance of reaching the state semifinals?
--Jon. B.
I see zero reason why the Cougars shouldn't believe they have a shot this year.
Sure, this Stuarts Draft team is still young — that's scary for other teams — but they've beat arguably their two biggest threats in Region 2B already once this season.
Things can definitely change by playoff time and Luray, Clarke County and Strasburg are all legitimate threats, but Draft is the best team in that region right now.
As long as the Cougars continue to improve, they'll remain the favorite in my eyes.
It looks like Turner Ashby should/can make the playoffs. Could they win a postseason game once they get there?
--Leland M.
It's looking more and more like Turner Ashby will reach the playoffs this season.
But what awaits the Knights once they get there may not be worth celebrating.
Right now, TA sits at No. 6 in the latest Virginia High School League Region 3C ratings and that would send them to Liberty Christian Academy in the first round.
That's a tough opponent for anyone to play, but especially a Knights team that would be in the playoffs for the first time under coach Chris Fraser.
The bottom line is the teams from the Seminole District have dominated the Valley District in the postseason for quite some time now and until it is proven otherwise, it's hard to see this trend changing anytime soon.
In fact, just look at Spotswood as the No. 2 seed last year suffering an opening-round loss to No. 7 Liberty-Bedford.
I'm not going to say it isn't possible, but it will depend a lot on how well TA fares in district play and who they matchup with up with in the opening round of regionals.
Fort Defiance or Staunton? Which team has the best shot at reaching the playoffs?
--Adam T.
Good question here and one that will depend a lot on tonight's result.
The Indians have looked like the better team early, but it isn't like the Storm aren't the same team that upset one-loss Turner Ashby just three weeks ago in Bridgewater.
Coincidentally, at the moment, Fort Defiance is on the outside looking in at No. 9 in Region 3C with a 3-2 record. Staunton, meanwhile, despite having just two wins is at No. 7 in Region 2B.
With all of that being said, a lot can change in the final five weeks of the season.
After tonight's district opener, both teams have to face the rest of their district slate, which include Stuarts Draft, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial and Buffalo Gap.
Of those four games, I think both teams come out with a split.
If the Indians get a win tonight, that would finish their season at 6-4 and that's a record I think would be just good enough to sneak them into the Region 3C postseason.
If the Storm win, however, it would put them at 5-5 and that is also a record that I think would just barely get them into the playoffs to face a top-seeded opponent.
That's why tonight's game is so big, in my opinion, and will ultimately be the difference.
So if you're asking me for a winner, I'm taking Fort Defiance in a close one.
