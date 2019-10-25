Here's the 12th of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Does East Rockingham reach the postseason?
--Leland M.
A week ago, I preached the importance of East Rock's game against Page County. I called it a must-win contest and said the Eagles should treat it as such on Friday.
They certainly did, winning 35-30 and putting themselves in the driver's seat now to get back to the playoffs for a ninth straight season under coach Donnie Coleman.
Don't get me wrong. East Rock still has work to do and Coleman won't let his team look past anyone with its one-game-at-a-time approach he's implemented so well.
But the Eagles should handle Rappahannock County and Madison County and even with a loss to Luray, they should have no problem coasting back into the postseason.
That's impressive for a team that had to replace 20 seniors and started the year 2-4.
Can Harrisonburg beat Turner Ashby?
--Tyler B.
This is certainly the game of the week in the city/county.
While Turner Ashby is hungry to get back on track after a devastating loss to Spotswood, the Blue Streaks are oozing with confidence after back-to-back wins.
From what I've seen from these two squads, the Knights are the better team and should be the favorite to get a win Friday. But this Harrisonburg team is steadily improving.
With Keenan Glago looking like the future of the HHS program at quarterback and Kwentin Smiley doing a little bit of everything offensively, the Streaks are slowly trying to insert themselves into the conversation to win this year's Valley District title.
In order for that to happen, Harrisonburg will need to get a win Friday in Bridgewater.
I think the Knights enter as the favorite, but if Smiley is able to get loose and Glago handled the TA defensive pressure well, the Streaks could walk out with an upset.
