Here's the 12th of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason.
What's the biggest key to the sudden turnaround at Harrisonburg?
--Emmanuel M.
There's a whole lot of options when figuring out the answer to this one.
I mean, the obvious answer is the switch at the quarterback position with sophomore Keenan Glago replacing Kwentin Smiley after just two games into the season.
Since then, Smiley has thrived in a do-it-all role as both a receiver and runner, Glago has tossed a Valley District-leading 18 touchdown passes and HHS has won five of six.
But one other key for the Blue Streaks has certainly been the play of their defense.
While they may not look as strong statistically as some of their counterparts around the area, they've been just as impressive and it showed in last week's win at Turner Ashby.
Holding Grant Swinehart, who is one of the two best running backs in the Valley District, to just 63 yards is a noteworthy accomplishment a sign of how good that defense is.
Between the offensive adjustments and the play of the athletic HHS defense, the Blue Streaks are a far cry from who they were during back-to-back losses to open the year.
You keep saying Broadway is improving, but I'm not seeing it with all of these blowouts. Please explain to me why you keep saying that?
--Rob H.
I'm guilty of being too optimistic about situations at times, but I truly believe this.
I've said as recently as two weeks ago that the Gobblers have been taking one step forward and two steps back at times, but that hasn't been the case as of late.
Broadway looked much better, especially defensively, in the second half of a loss to Turner Ashby and although the loss to Harrisonburg was ugly, that was a big mismatch.
In last week's loss to Rockbridge County, while the offense continued to struggle, the Broadway defense held the Wildcats to their lowest point total of the season.
Sure, there are plenty of things the Gobblers need to work on. They know that.
But a performance like last week, even in a loss, is something Broadway can hang its hat on to build off these next two weeks and propel it into a strong offseason.
What's about to happen with TA? They falling apart or will they get it together?
--Tyler B.
This is a question coming from Bridgewater, but on the minds of a lot of people.
The funny part about high school sports is the week-to-week hot takes.
That's certainly the case right now with a very good Turner Ashby team that everyone suddenly seems to think is falling apart after a 28-21 loss to Harrisonburg at home.
Don't get me wrong. That loss to the Blue Streaks certainly wasn't ideal for the Knights.
But Harrisonburg is a solid team with a lot of athletes and, similar to Broadway, Turner Ashby was in a bit of a mismatch against their speed and athleticism offensively.
The biggest key now for the Knights is simply finishing strong with a pair of wins.
TA currently sits at No. 5 in the Region 3C power ratings and should win this week.
The big key will be defeating Rockbridge County in the final week. If the Knights can get a win over the Wildcats, who currently sit at No. 4 in Region 3C, they likely flop spots in the power ratings and suddenly Turner Ashby will be hosting a rematch in Bridgewater in the opening round of the playoffs.
Can East Rock make some noise in the postseason?
--Jimmy L.
The Eagles have certainly looked much improved in recent weeks. That's for sure.
But we'll find out just how much better East Rockingham is on Saturday when it faces a stout Luray team that is arguably the best in the Bull Run District this season.
The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 3 in Region 2B while East Rock is at No. 7.
With a couple of wins for either team and some shuffling around, it's possible we are talking about these two teams meeting again in the first round of the postseason.
That's a tough task for any team, but especially this young Eagles squad.
Either way, this weekend will tell us a lot about just how good East Rock is and if it comes away with a win, it will suddenly become a serious playoff threat.
What are your thoughts on Page County being good again?
--Lisa J.
Well, my thoughts are that this is great for the entire town of Shenandoah.
Page County fans have had a lot to cheer about in recent years with success in basketball, baseball, softball and other sports. But football hasn't been one of them.
Coming into the season, I said the Panthers were a sleepy pick for the playoffs.
What I didn't expect was for them to win six of their first eight games overall.
The Panthers have looked strong defensively (at times) and their run game is as good as any team in the Bull Run District this season, which sets them up for success.
I believe Page County isn't just a cinderella story. The Panthers are the real deal.
