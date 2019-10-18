Here's the 11th of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Is Page County about to beat East Rockingham? East Rock has two wins ahead of them, but is there three?
--Leland M.
Well, you're right about East Rockingham having two guaranteed wins ahead of them.
Unless things go very wrong, the Eagles should take care of business against Madison County and Rappahannock County during their final four-game stretch of the season.
The game against Luray is going to be a challenge for East Rock, as it is any team that faces the Bulldogs, but this week's game against Page County is the one that is big.
Right now, the Eagles sit at the No. 8 spot in the Region 2B ratings, which would just barely get them into the postseason for a ninth straight season if things ended today.
But in order to maintain that position, East Rock may need to get to 5-5.
That's why Friday's game against the Panthers is so pivotal and one that could put them in a great position to extend their postseason streak and salvage what's left of the year.
That's no easy task, though, as Page County has looked like a legitimate threat.
The Panthers have been hungry for a win over their rival for quite some time as they've never beat East Rock and with the way both squads are playing, it may happen Friday.
Does Turner Ashby have any hope against Spotswood?
--Jordan R.
If I've learned one thing covering high school sports, you never say never.
The Trailblazers have been absolutely dominant this season. That's very clear.
Turner Ashby, meanwhile, has been a team that surprised the entire area with its 5-1 start and looks the part of a team ready to get back to the playoffs this season.
On Friday, however, the Knights will face their stiffest test yet and as much as the Trailblazers are the favorite, TA is really playing with no pressure in this contest.
In fact, I think the Knights will come out loose while Spotswood knows it is looked at as the best team in the area and the favorite to win the Valley District once again this year.
In the end, I think the Trailblazers take care of business on Friday. But TA has the skill players and the experience to at least keep it closer than Rockbridge County did.
Waynesboro or Broadway? Who you picking?
--William H.
Oof. Well, first off, this game isn't until Week 11.
But looking ahead, I think that is a game Broadway has circled.
The Gobblers are off to their worst start since 1993 and the Little Giants have lost 17 in a row, dating back to a playoff loss to Monticello back in 2017.
As tough as things have been for Broadway, however, it is in much better shape overall as a program than Waynesboro is currently and that has shown in recent weeks.
The Gobblers are rebuilding under first-year coach Danny Grogg, but the Little Giants don't even have a JV program and simply don't have much depth on the varsity.
Broadway may not get a win until then, but I'd favor the Gobblers right now in a matchup with Waynesboro in both team's season finale.
