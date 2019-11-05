Prep Football Power Rankings

|1.
|Spotswood (9-0, 4-0 Valley)
|Beat Broadway 62-13
|—
|Ethan Barnhart continues to close in on the Spotswood single-season rushing record and the Trailblazers are now one win away from their first unbeaten regular season in 28 years after a 62-13 dismantling of winless Broadway.
|at Harrisonburg
|2.
|Riverheads (9-0, 4-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Buffalo Gap 49-14
|—
|Zac Smiley ran for 259 yards on 18 carries and scored a career-high six touchdowns as the defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Gladiators won their 20th straight game.
|at Stuarts Draft
|3.
|Stuarts Draft (9-0, 4-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Staunton 41-7
|—
|Aaron Nice scored the first three touchdowns of the game as Stuarts Draft cruised past Staunton and setup a Shenandoah District showdown this week between the unbeaten Cougars and Riverheads.
|vs. Riverheads
|4.
|Rockbridge County (7-2, 3-1 Valley)
|Beat Harrisonburg 34-29
|+2
|The Wildcats are known for their high-flying passing attack behind the arm of Miller Jay, but showcased some grit behind impressive rushing performances from Gage Shafer and Bret McClung in a thrilling 34-29 win over Harrisonburg.
|vs. Turner Ashby
|5.
|Clarke County (7-2, 5-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Page County 10-7
|—
|Kellen Dalton's 24-yard field goal proved to be the difference as Clarke County took a big step toward locking up a first-round home playoff game with a gritty 10-7 win over Page County in Berryville.
|at Rappahannock County
|6.
|Luray (7-2, 5-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 53-23 to East Rockingham
|-2
|Luray fumbled the ball away five times and struggled to finish drives as East Rockingham jumped on the Bulldogs from the start in a shocking 53-23 rout at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at Bridgeforth Stadium.
|at Strasburg
|7.
|Harrisonburg (5-4, 3-1 Valley)
|Lost 34-29 to Rockbridge County
|—
|Kwentin Smiley never got going in the run game and Keenan Glago tossed a season-high three interceptions as Harrisonburg's late rally came up short in a 34-29 loss to Rockbridge County.
|vs. Spotswood
|8.
|Turner Ashby (6-3, 2-2 Valley)
|Beat Waynesboro 75-6
|—
|Grant Swinehart reached the end zone on each of his first five touches and Turner Ashby scored 68 first-half points in a rout of Waynesboro, but the Knights will face a much stiffer challenge this week against a Rockbridge County team that it could potentially face in back-to-back weeks.
|at Rockbridge County
|9.
|Page County (6-3, 3-3 Bull Run)
|Lost 10-7 to Clarke County
|—
|Despite having one of their best defensive performances of the season, the Panthers offense never got going as they committed four turnovers and suffered a 10-7 loss to Clarke County on the road.
|vs. Stonewall Jackson
|10.
|Strasburg (7-2, 4-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Stonewall Jackson 34-6
|—
|Chase Hart threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Rams also got a defensive score as they took care of Shenandoah County rival Stonewall Jackson 34-6 and continued to rise up the Region 2B power ratings.
| vs. Luray
|11.
|East Rockingham (5-4, 4-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Luray 53-23
|+2
|Trenton Morris scored six touchdowns and East Rockingham showed that it'll be a legitimate threat to go deep again this postseason after a 53-23 rout of first-place Luray.
|vs. Madison County
|12.
|Fort Defiance (5-4, 2-2 Shenandoah)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 40-30
|-1
|The Indians got back into the playoff picture with a 40-30 win over Wilson Memorial and a victory over Buffalo Gap this week would send Fort back into the playoffs for the first time in five years.
|vs. Buffalo Gap
|13.
|Buffalo Gap (5-4, 2-2 Shenandoah)
|Lost 49-14 to Riverheads
|-1
|Despite a lopsided 49-14 loss to Riverheads, the Bison are hanging onto the eighth, and final, spot in the Region 2B power ratings and may need a win against a tough Fort Defiance team this week to keep it that way.
|at Fort Defiance
|14.
|Central (4-5, 1-3 Northwestern)
|Beat Warren County 34-13
|—
|Central finished with 443 yards of offense and had one of its best games of the season as it snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-13 Northwestern District victory over Warren County.
|vs. William Monroe
|15.
|Staunton (2-7, 0-4 Shenandoah)
|Lost 41-7 to Stuarts Draft
|—
|Despite suffering their sixth straight loss, the Storm can still make the postseason with a win over Wilson Memorial this week and a Buffalo Gap loss to Fort Defiance.
|vs. Wilson Memorial
|16.
|Wilson Memorial (1-8, 0-4 Shenandoah)
|Lost 40-30 to Fort Defiance
|—
|While the Green Hornets suffered their eighth straight defeat, they put together one of their more impressive performances as they stayed close against a Fort Defiance team that's fighting for a postseason berth.
|at Staunton
|17.
|Broadway (0-9, 0-4 Valley)
|Lost 62-13 to Spotswood
|—
|The Gobblers had no answers against Spotswood's high-powered offense, giving up 41 first-quarter points, but may have found their quarterback of the future in sophomore Landen Stuhlmiller - a former receiver.
|at Waynesboro
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (2-7, 2-4 Bull Run)
|Lost 34-6 to Strasburg
|—
|The Generals played well defensively and snapped an 11-quarter scoreless streak, but it wasn't enough in a 34-6 loss to Strasburg that eliminated any hope Stonewall Jackson had of reaching the postseason.
|at Page County
|19.
|Madison County (1-8, 1-5 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 42-0
|—
|The Mountaineers had their best offensive performance of the season and the result was their first win of the year as they cruised past one-win Rappahannock County 42-0 in their home finale.
|at East Rockingham
|20.
|Waynesboro (0-9, 0-4 Valley)
|Lost 75-6 to Turner Ashby
|—
|While the Little Giants struggled to handle the speed of Turner Ashby's offensive skill players, they did see some improvement out of freshman quarterback Adam Jackson and had some big plays on special teams.
|vs. Broadway
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-8, 0-6 Bull Run)
|Lost 42-0 to Madison County
|—
|The Panthers have been outscored 318-6 in Bull Run District play this season and will face another tough challenge this week against a Clarke County team that is rolling right now.
|vs. Clarke County
