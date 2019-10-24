Prep Football Power Rankings

|1.
|Spotswood (7-0, 2-0 Valley)
|Beat Turner Ashby 14-0
|—
|The Trailblazers needed a dominating second half defensively to rally for a thrilling 14-10 win over Turner Ashby in what proved to be their biggest test yet this season.
|Beat Waynesboro due to forfeit
|2.
|Riverheads (7-0, 2-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Fort Defiance 28-0
|—
|Zac Smiley ran for 161 yards on 17 carries - 122 came in the second half - as Riverheads scored three second-half touchdowns to pull away for a 28-0 win over Fort Defiance.
|vs. Staunton
|3.
|Stuarts Draft (7-0, 2-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 49-10
|—
|Stuarts Draft scored six of its seven touchdowns, including two each from Dustyn Fitzgerald and Blake Roach, on the ground to run away with a dominating 49-10 win over rival Wilson Memorial
|at Fort Defiance
|4.
|Luray (6-1, 4-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 65-0
|—
|The Bulldogs continue to roll through the Bull Run District and are the biggest threat to take down Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B playoffs this season.
|at Stonewall Jackson
|5.
|Turner Ashby (5-2, 1-1 Valley)
|Lost 14-10 to Spotswood
|—
|Despite suffering a 14-10 loss to Spotswood, the Knights showcased all the reasons they're a legitimate threat once they reach the postseason this year and earned some respect in the process.
|vs. Harrisonburg
|6.
|Clarke County (5-2, 3-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Stonewall Jackson 46-0
|+1
|Despite standout running back Peyton Rutherford being out, Clarke County's rushing attack didn't slow down in a 46-0 shutout of Stonewall Jackson at home.
|at Strasburg
|7.
|Strasburg (6-1, 3-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 53-16
|+1
|Jalen Bray ran for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just three carries and Strasburg's defense was impressive as the Rams rolled to a 53-16 thumping of Madison County.
|vs. Clarke County
|8.
|Rockbridge County (5-2, 1-1 Valley)
|Beat Waynesboro 56-16
|+1
|The Wildcats scored seven first-half touchdowns as Miller Jay threw a trio of scores and Rockbridge County got back on track with a 56-16 rout of winless Waynesboro.
|at Broadway
|9.
|Harrisonburg (4-3, 2-0 Valley)
|Beat Broadway 48-7
|+2
|Sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago has thrown for eight touchdowns in a two-week span as Harrisonburg has outscored opponents 91-7 during its back-to-back wins to open up Valley District play.
|at Turner Ashby
|10.
|Page County (5-2, 2-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 35-30 to East Rockingham
|-4
|Despite a big night out of quarterback Trey Knight, who threw for three touchdown passes, the Panthers couldn't stop the East Rockingham rushing attack and suffered their second loss of the season.
|vs. Madison County
|11.
|Fort Defiance (4-3, 1-1 Shenandoah)
|Lost 28-0 to Riverheads
|-1
|Trevor Bartley and Austin Monroe continue to carry the load for the Indians, but Fort Defiance struggled to sustain any type of momentum offensively in a 28-0 road shutout at the hands of Riverheads.
|vs. Stuarts Draft
|12.
|Buffalo Gap (4-3, 1-1 Shenandoah)
|Beat Staunton 23-8
|+1
|A 63-yard touchdown run from Bryce Hildebrand on fourth-and-4 at its own 37 proved to be the dagger as Buffalo Gap rallied for a 23-8 win over Shenandoah District rival Staunton in Swoope.
|at Wilson Memorial
|13.
|East Rockingham (3-4, 2-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Page County 35-30
|+2
|Trenton Morris and Colton Dean each ran for a pair of touchdowns as East Rockingham got a much-needed win over Page County and all but guaranteed a ninth straight trip to the postseason this year.
|at Rappahannock County
|14.
|Central (3-4, 0-2 Northwestern)
|Lost 15-13 to George Mason
|-2
|The Falcons have lost two straight games for the first time since 2015 and are below .500 for the first time since starting 1-3 that same year after a 15-13 setback on the road at George Mason.
|vs. Brentsville
|15.
|Staunton (2-5, 0-2 Shenandoah)
|Lost 23-8 to Buffalo Gap
|-1
|The Storm have lost three straight since their upset of Turner Ashby earlier this season and now are on the outside looking in at the Region 2B playoff picture.
|at Riverheads
|16.
|Wilson Memorial (1-6, 0-2 Shenandoah)
|Lost 49-10 to Stuarts Draft
|+1
|Quarterback Kaden Welcher scored the Green Hornets' only touchdown on a 24-yard run late in the game, but Wilson Memorial has now suffered six straight losses since a season-opening win over Waynesboro.
|vs. Buffalo Gap
|17.
|Broadway (0-7, 0-2 Valley)
|Lost 48-7 to Harrisonburg
|-1
|One week after showing progress in the second half of a loss to Turner Ashby, the Gobblers took a step backward as they gave up 34 first-quarter points in a dominating loss to district foe Harrisonburg.
|vs. Rockbridge County
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (2-5, 2-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 46-0 to Clarke County
|—
|The Generals had no answers for the potent Clarke County run game in a 46-0 loss and will face another significant challenge this week against one-loss Luray.
|vs. Luray
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-7, 0-2 Valley)
|Lost 56-16 to Rockbridge County
|+1
|Adam Jackson and Jose Ruiz each scored rushing touchdowns and Waynesboro had its highest-scoring game of the season, but still suffered a lopsided Valley District loss to Rockbridge County.
|Forfeited game at Spotswood
|20.
|Madison County (0-7, 0-4 Bull Run)
|Lost 53-16 to Strasburg
|-1
|The Mountaineers had five fumbles and continued to struggle defensively in a lopsided loss at the hands of Bull Run District opponent Strasburg.
|at Page County
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-6, 0-4 Bull Run)
|Lost 65-0 to Luray
|—
|Rappahannock County has yet to score a point in Bull Run District play, getting outscored 221-0 in the process.
|vs. East Rockingham
