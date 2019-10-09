Prep Football Power Rankings

|1.
|Spotswood (5-0, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|—
|Coming off their bye week, the Trailblazers open up Valley District play with their biggest test of the season as they travel to Lexington to take on a potent Rockbridge County offense with a plethora of weapons.
|at Rockbridge County
|2.
|Riverheads (5-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Skyline 49-21
|—
|The Gladiators have quietly continued to take care of business this year and despite not receiving a ton of early praise for their dominant start, they look primed for another run at the Virginia High School League Class 1 state title.
|at Wilson Memorial
|3.
|Stuarts Draft (5-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Luray 56-27
|+2
|Henry Cooke tossed five touchdown passes and skill players like Jo'-el Howard, Blake Roach and Aaron Nice continue to impress as unbeaten Stuarts Draft has caught the attention of everyone in the Shenandoah Valley.
|at Buffalo Gap
|4.
|Rockbridge County (4-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|-1
|The only reason Rockbridge County drops a spot this week is because Stuarts Draft has looked so good through its first five wins, but the Wildcats have quite the opportunity to make a statement this week with Spotswood coming to Lexington for a big Valley District clash.
|vs. Spotswood
|5.
|Luray (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run)
|Lost 56-27 to Stuarts Draft
|-1
|A 56-27 loss to Stuarts Draft was certainly humbling for a Luray team that looked as impressive as anyone early on, but it doesn't change the fact that the Bulldogs and Clarke County are likely battling it out for the Bull Run District championship this Friday at LHS.
|vs. Clarke County
|6.
|Clarke County (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 50-13
|-1
|Both Clarke County and Luray's only losses are to Stuarts Draft, so something has to give on Friday as the Bull Run's top two teams meet in an early-season battle for the league's top spot.
|at Luray
|7.
|Page County (4-1, 1-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Bath County 58-0
|—
|The Panthers are off to their best start in over a decade and look every bit the part of a team ready to reach the Region 2B playoffs this season.
|vs. Rappahannock County
|8.
|Turner Ashby (4-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 42-21
|+3
|Grant Swinehart scored five rushing touchdowns and Turner Ashby bounced back from its first loss of the season strong as the Knights showcased all the reasons they're a legitimate threat in the Valley District this season.
|vs. Broadway
|9.
|Strasburg (4-1, 1-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 69-0
|-1
|The Rams got back on track with a dominating win over Rappahannock County, but it's still unclear if this team is in the elite conversation of the Bull Run District or just a step below it.
|vs. East Rockingham
|10.
|Fort Defiance (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Broadway 35-17
|+2
|Showcasing all the reasons they're a legitimate threat to reach the postseason, the Indians took care of a struggling Broadway team last week before gearing up for the start of Shenandoah District play.
|at Staunton
|11.
|Central (3-2, 0-0 Northwestern)
|Bye
|-2
|Central is a team that has improved each week this season and will now have a chance to start off Northwestern District play with a win this Friday as the Falcons host a struggling Skyline team.
|vs. Skyline
|12.
|Staunton (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 77-0 to Lord Botetourt
|-2
|Hard not to feel bad for the Storm after a 77-0 loss to Lord Botetourt and things won't necessarily get any easier with a solid Fort Defiance team coming to town on Friday.
|vs. Fort Defiance
|13.
|East Rockingham (2-3, 1-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Stonewall Jackson 42-0
|+1
|East Rockingham got a much-needed win over Stonewall Jackson and will now look to showcase its improvement this week when it travels to take on a strong Strasburg team on the road.
|at Strasburg
|14.
|Harrisonburg (2-3, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 52-7 to Sherando
|-1
|The Blue Streaks were simply overmatched against Sherando in a 52-7 loss, but, much to the delight of HHS coach Chris Thurman, they'll have a chance to start district play on a strong note Friday at winless Waynesboro.
|at Waynesboro
|15.
|Buffalo Gap (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Bye
|—
|Coming off a bye, Buffalo Gap will face its toughest test of the season yet as the area's hottest team, Stuarts Draft, makes the trip to Swoope on Friday to open up district play.
|vs. Stuarts Draft
|16.
|Wilson Memorial (1-4, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 42-21 to Spotswood
|—
|Wilson Memorial's defensive woes from the past few seasons are back again as the Green Hornets simply can't get enough stops to help out their talented and experienced offensive unit.
|vs. Riverheds
|17.
|Broadway (0-5, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 35-17 to Fort Defiance
|—
|The Gobblers had one of their better overall efforts against Fort Defiance on Friday, but are still struggling to do the little things required to consistently win and face another tall task with Turner Ashby coming up.
|at Turner Ashby
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (1-4, 1-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 42-0 to East Rockingham
|—
|SJHS coach Pete Lampman has preached the importance of consistency after snapping a 41-game losing streak just over a week ago and the Generals will have an opportunity to taste victory again this week with winless Madison County making the trip to Quicksburg for a district matchup.
|vs. Madison County
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-5, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|—
|There wasn't much to be optimistic about after five weeks of the season for Waynesboro, but the Little Giants will look to find some sort of success with district play opening Friday at home against a Harrisonburg team that's coming off a lopsided loss to Sherando.
|vs. Harrisonburg
|20.
|Madison County (0-5, 0-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 50-13 to Clarke County
|—
|Defense has been the issue for Madison County in its winless start to the season, but the Mountaineers have an opportunity to get their first win of the season this week at one-win Stonewall Jackson.
|at Stonewall Jackson
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-4, 0-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 69-0 to Strasburg
|—
|Tough to see the Panthers finding a win the rest of the season now that they're in Bull Run District play, but a Nov. 1 home game against Madison County may bring a slimmer of hope.
|at Page County
