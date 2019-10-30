Prep Football Power Rankings

|1.
|Spotswood (8-0, 3-0 Valley)
|Last Week: Won by forfeit (Waynesboro)
|—
|The Trailblazers remain in the top spot after earning a win by forfeit over Waynesboro and will be an overwhelming favorite again this week against winless Broadway at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic.
|vs. Broadway at JMU (Saturday)
|2.
|Riverheads (8-0, 3-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Staunton 56-14
|—
|Riverheads scored all 56 of its points in the first half and the three-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions won their 19th straight game with a 56-14 rout of Staunton.
|at Buffalo Gap
|3.
|Stuarts Draft (8-0, 3-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Fort Defiance 26-13
|—
|The Cougars held Fort Defiance to just 170 yards of total offense and got strong performances from Aaron Nice, Dustyn Fitzgerald and Henry Cooke offensively to remain unbeaten.
|vs. Staunton
|4.
|Luray (7-1, 5-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Stonewall Jackson 56-0
|—
|After continuing to take care of business in a dominating win over Stonewall Jackson, the Bulldogs remain the favorite to win the Bull Run District and the biggest competitor to Stuarts Draft in Region 2B.
|vs. East Rockingham at JMU (Saturday)
|5.
|Clarke County (6-2, 4-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Strasburg 24-6
|+1
|Earning arguably their most impressive win yet, the Eagles showed that they're still a legitimate threat in Region 2B despite losing standout running back Peyton Rutherford to a season-ending knee injury.
|vs. Page County
|6.
|Rockbridge County (6-2, 2-1 Valley)
|Beat Broadway 28-0
|+2
|RCHS quarterback Milley Jay threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with 129 yards through the air going to receiver Jailik Lynch, who hauled in 10 catches including a first-half touchdown as the Wildcats won their second straight in district play.
|vs. Harrisonburg at JMU (Saturday)
|7.
|Harrisonburg (5-3, 3-0 Valley)
|Beat Turner Ashby 28-21
|+2
|Kwentin Smiley continued to prove that HHS Chris Thurman's move to switch him to an all-purpose role was the right one as he hauled in six catches for 115 yards, rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries and even added a 45-yard punt return in Harrisonburg's 28-21 road win over Turner Ashby.
|vs. Rockbridge County at JMU (Saturday)
|8.
|Turner Ashby (5-3, 1-2 Valley)
|Lost 28-21 to Harrisonburg
|-3
|Quarterback C.J. Haskins threw two interceptions and was sacked three times and running back Grant Swinehart was held to just 63 yards as Turner Ashby suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
|vs. Waynesboro at JMU (Saturday)
|9.
|Page County (6-2, 3-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 82-52
|+1
|Mikey Cash ran for 268 yards and a trio of touchdowns as Page County and Madison County combined for 134 points — the sixth-highest total in Virginia High School League history.
|at Clarke County
|10.
|Strasburg (6-2, 3-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 24-6 to Clarke County
|-3
|Offensive struggles continued to be an issue for Strasburg in a loss to Clarke County, but the Rams have enough depth to get things turned around by the time the postseason comes.
|at Stonewall Jackson
|11.
|Fort Defiance (4-4, 1-2 Shenandoah)
|Lost 26-13 to Stuarts Draft
|—
|Despite a respectable defensive performance against a stout Stuarts Draft offense, the Indians fell short and will need at least one more win this season if they hope to reach the Region 3C playoffs.
|vs. Wilson Memorial
|12.
|Buffalo Gap (5-3, 2-1 Shenandoah)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 66-42
|—
|Tucker Kiracofe, Bryce Hildebrand and Seth Fitzgerald all ran for over 100 yards as Buffalo Gap hung a season-high 66 points on a struggling Wilson Memorial team and solidified its hold on the No. 8 spot in Region 2B.
|vs. Riverheads
|13.
|East Rockingham (4-4, 3-2 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 55-6
|—
|The duo of Colton Dean and Trenton Morris have helped propel East Rockingham to back-to-back wins, but the Eagles face a much stiffer challenge this week against one-loss rival Luray at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic.
|vs. Luray at JMU (Saturday)
|14.
|Central (3-5, 0-3 Northwestern)
|Lost 24-14 to Brentsville
|—
|The Falcons gave up 10 points in 15 seconds en route to a 24-14 loss to Brentsville and suddenly in serious danger of missing the playoffs this season.
|at Warren County
|15.
|Staunton (2-6, 0-3 Shenandoah)
|Lost 56-14 to Riverheads
|—
|Four first-half turnovers hurt the Storm, who have struggled to take care of the ball all season, but they remain in the playoff hunt in Region 2B despite just two wins on their resume thus far and a matchup against unbeaten Stuarts Draft up next on the schedule.
|at Stuarts Draft
|16.
|Wilson Memorial (1-7, 0-3 Shenandoah)
|Lost 66-42 to Buffalo Gap
|—
|The Green Hornets continued to show progress offensively, specifically in the run game, but gave up a season-high 66 points in a dominating loss at the hands of Buffalo Gap.
|at Fort Defiance
|17.
|Broadway (0-8, 0-3 Valley)
|Lost 28-0 to Rockbridge County
|—
|Broadway forced three Rockbridge County turnovers and sacked Wildcats quarterback Miller Jay five times as the Gobblers put forth their best defensive effort of the season in a 28-0 Valley District loss.
|vs. Spotswood at JMU (Saturday)
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (2-6, 2-3 Bull Run)
|Lost 56-0 to Luray
|—
|: It was a rough week for Stonewall Jackson against a strong Luray team, but the Generals will have to regroup quickly before hosting a Strasburg team coming off a disappointing loss to Clarke County.
|vs. Strasburg
|19.
|Madison County (0-8, 0-5 Bull Run)
|Lost 82-52 to Page County
|+1
|The Mountaineers remained winless despite scoring 52 points as they gave up a whopping 82 points to Page County in the sixth-highest total in Virginia High School League history.
|vs. Rappahannock County
|20.
|Waynesboro (0-8, 0-3 Valley)
|Lost by forfeit (Spotswood)
|-1
|The Little Giants were forced to forfeit a Week 9 game at unbeaten Spotswood due to a lack of healthy players, but are expected to play this week's game against Turner Ashby at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic.
|vs. Turner Ashby at JMU (Saturday)
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-7, 0-5 Bull Run)
|Lost 55-6 to East Rockingham
|—
|It's the week Rappahannock County has been waiting for as the Panthers will have their best shot at earning a Bull Run District win this week when they travel to winless Madison County.
|at Madison County
