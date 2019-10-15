Prep Football Power Rankings

|1.
|Spotswood (6-0, 1-0 Valley)
|Beat Rockbridge County 55-10
|—
|Spotswood dominated in all three phases of the game and made quick work of a strong Rockbridge County team in a 55-10 win, but will face another stiff challenge this week with one-loss Turner Ashby coming to Penn Laird for a big district rivalry game.
|vs. Turner Ashby
|2.
|Riverheads (6-0, 1-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 48-0
|—
|The Gladiators ran for 393 yards and continued their dominant start to the season as they won their 17th straight with a rout of rival Wilson Memorial.
|vs. Fort Defiance
|3.
|Stuarts Draft (6-0, 1-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Buffalo Gap 34-21
|—
|The Cougars needed a second-half rally that included 20 unanswered points to defeat Buffalo Gap 34-21 in their Shenandoah District opener on Friday in Swoope.
|at Wilson Memorial
|4.
|Luray (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Clarke County 35-34
|+1
|Austin Holloway continued his strong season on the ground with 271 yards and a trio of touchdowns as Luray took control of the Bull Run District with a thrilling 35-34 win over visiting Clarke County.
|at Rappahannock County
|5.
|Turner Ashby (5-1, 1-0 Valley)
|Beat Broadway 35-7
|+3
|The Knights had their best defensive effort of the season, limiting Broadway to just 96 yards of total offense and setting up a Valley District showdown on Friday at unbeaten Spotswood.
|at Spotswood
|6.
|Page County (5-1, 2-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Rapphannock County 56-0
|+1
|Trey Knight threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Page County defense posted its second consecutive shutout as the Panthers are off to their best start since 1989.
|at East Rockingham
|7.
|Clarke County (4-2, 2-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 35-34 to Luray
|-1
|A missed field goal late in the fourth quarter ultimately cost Clarke County a win against Luray, but the Eagles showcased all the reasons they'll be a legitimate threat to win the Region 2B championship this year.
|vs. Stonewall Jackson
|8.
|Strasburg (5-1, 2-1 Bull Run)
|Beat East Rockingham 39-6
|+1
|Despite being outgained 277-264 in total yardage and running 37 less offensive plays than East Rockingham, the Rams - led by quarterback Chase Hart - had arguably their best game yet in a dominating 39-6 win.
|at Madison County
|9.
|Rockbridge County (4-2, 0-1 Valley)
|Lost 55-10 to Spotswood
|-5
|In a game that was expected to be one of the best of the season thus far, the Wildcats were simply overmatched in all three phases as Spotswood ran away with a 45-point victory and exploited all of Rockbridge County's flaws in the process.
|vs. Waynesboro
|10.
|Fort Defiance (4-2, 1-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Staunton 46-26
|—
|Running back Trevor Bartley ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Austin Monroe had 171 yards of total offense as the Indians used a strong second half to pull away for a 46-26 win over Staunton.
|at Riverheads
|11.
|Harrisonburg (3-3, 1-0 Valley)
|Beat Waynesboro 43-0
|+3
|Keenan Glago needed just six pass attempts to throw three touchdown passes and Kwentin Smiley scored as a runner, a receiver and a punt returner as the Blue Streaks opened up Valley District play with a dominant win.
|vs. Broadway
|12.
|Central (3-3, 0-1 Northwestern)
|Lost 35-21 to Skyline
|-1
|Despite quarterback Kelan Hoover completing 10-of-20 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, the Falcons had some uncharacteristic mistakes and fell 35-21 to rival Skyline.
|at George Mason
|13.
|Buffalo Gap (3-3, 0-1 Shenandoah)
|Lost 34-21 to Stuarts Draft
|+2
|Despite falling to unbeaten Stuarts Draft, the Bison showcased their improvement and all the reasons they'll be a tough test for anybody this season in the new-look Shenandoah District.
|vs. Staunton
|14.
|Staunton (2-4, 0-1 Shenandoah)
|Lost 42-26 to Fort Defiance
|-2
|Will Dod continues to impress at the quarterback position, but the Storm have suffered three straight losses since their 28-27 upset of Turner Ashby in Bridgewater on Sept. 20.
|at Buffalo Gap
|15.
|East Rockingham (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run)
|Lost 39-6 to Strasburg
|-2
|Three first-half turnovers and the inability to sustain drives proved to be costly as East Rockingham took a step backward in a 39-6 dismantling at the hands of Strasburg on the road.
|vs. Page County
|16.
|Broadway (0-6, 0-1 Valley)
|Lost 35-7 to Turner Ashby
|+1
|he scoreboard and the stat line didn't reflect how much improvement the Gobblers showcased, specifically in the second half, as the defense continued to maintain its reputation as what the team can build around.
|at Harrisonburg
|17.
|Wilson Memorial (1-5, 0-1 Shenandoah)
|Lost 48-0 to Riverheads
|-1
|Cobey Rothgeb continued his strong individual season with 23 carries for 129 yards, but the Green Hornets suffered their fifth straight loss since opening the season with a shutout of Waynesboro.
|vs. Stuarts Draft
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (2-4, 2-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 30-27
|—
|The Generals rallied for a thrilling 30-27 win over Madison County, which was their second victory of the season.
|at Clarke County
|19.
|Madison County (0-6, 0-3 Bull Run)
|Lost 30-27 to Stonewall Jackson
|+1
|The Mountaineers forced two first-half turnovers by Stonewall Jackson to build an early lead, but gave up 22 third-quarter points and stayed winless on the season.
|vs. Strasburg
|20.
|Waynesboro (0-6, 0-1 Valley)
|Lost 43-0 to Harrisonburg
|-1
|Three first-quarter turnovers deep in Harrisonburg territory put the Little Giants in a big hole early, but running back Ryan Barbour was a bright spot for Waynesboro with 77 rushing yards on just seven carries.
|at Rockbridge County
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-5, 0-3 Bull Run)
|Lost 56-0 to Page County
|—
|The Panthers have suffered three straight shutouts and been outscored 207-7 during their current four-game losing streak
|vs. Luray
