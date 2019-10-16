FIVE THINGS
Spotswood Sent Out A Warning To Valley District Opponents
Just when we thought Spotswood couldn't get any more impressive, it did.
The Trailblazers showcased all the reasons they're considered the area's elite as they dismantled Rockbridge County 55-10 in what was supposed to be a huge district game.
Coming into the contest, the Wildcats were considered Spotswood's biggest threat to dethrone it as the reigning Valley District champions and they said they were ready.
Turns out they were wrong as the Trailblazers dominated in all three phases of the game en route to a convincing win that sent the rest of the Valley District a message.
"If we stay focused, we're a really good football team," SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. "If we do that, the sky's the limit."
The sky certainly looks to be the limit right now for Spotswood and as long as it maintains that same type of focus moving forward, it'll be tough to take down.
Against a high-powered Rockbridge County football team on Friday, Spotswood dominated in all facets of the game.
Knights Defense Continuing To Flex Its Muscles
If there were any doubts about the Turner Ashby defense, they're gone now.
The Knights may have been facing a Broadway team that is struggling right now, but they still showcased all the reasons that side of the ball is a strength of this team.
TA held the Gobblers to just 96 yards of total offense and did so with strong performances from the defensive line, the linebackers and the secondary.
It was a complete performance for the Knights defense in every way possible.
"We were creating a lot of pressure and pinching it down and squeezing into the backfield," said Turner Ashby defensive tackle Jack Rhodes, who helped the Knights rack up eight sacks. "We were just getting into the backfield quickly and gang tackling."
Although impressive, the Turner Ashby defense will now face its biggest test yet as it travels to Penn Laird to take on the unbeaten Trailblazers in a district showdown.
Despite Lopsided Loss, Broadway Is Getting Better
It's hard to see sometimes, but things are slowly getting better for the Gobblers.
After giving up 28 points in less than two quarters against Turner Ashby, Broadway played the Knights to a 7-7 draw the rest of the way with the defense shining.
Defensive tackle Brent Hulse was particularly impressive, but there were several Gobblers on that side of the ball that made big plays throughout the second half.
Add in the fact that the offense at least moved the ball a little bit and suddenly this Broadway team may have a reason for hope again down the final stretch of the year.
"That scoreboard doesn't reflect that effort," Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg said. "I'm kind of at a loss for words for how proud I am of this football team. Tonight's gutsy performance is something I couldn't be more proud of as a coach."
Broadway still has work to do and Grogg won't be able to rebuild the program overnight, but last week's second-half performance at least gave the Gobblers reason to believe.
Blue Streaks Are Growing Up In Front Of Us
As another young Valley District team, Harrisonburg is starting to grow up.
The Blue Streaks showcased all the reasons you can't look past them in a 43-0 dismantling of a struggling Waynesboro team on the road last Friday.
Although the Little Giants are one of the area's worst teams, it was still a game that showcased the different amount of weapons this Harrisonburg team has this year.
With those guys developing, this team will only get better each week.
"When we had a bye week a couple weeks ago we went back to fundamentals of securing the ball and all that," Harrisonburg senior Kwentin Smiley said. "We had a good week of practice this week and now we're here."
As those players continue to improve, the Streaks will get better as a team and should be a team that could cause some chaos in the playoff picture down the line.
East Rock's Playoff Streak Is In Jeopardy
Returning to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals was probably never a realistic possibility for East Rockingham, but now another goal is in jeopardy.
The Eagles have been one of the most consistent programs in the city/county for the past decade and have reached the postseason a remarkable eight straight years.
Sitting at 2-4, East Rock is currently No. 8 in the Region 2B rankings, but will need at least two - maybe even three - wins to maintain that spot and keep the streak intact.
That's something ERHS coach Donnie Coleman is surely focused on and something the Eagles have admitted before that they take a lot of pride in as part of the program.
"I'm really disappointed," Coleman said. "First off, hats off to those guys. They played a really good football game. They played a clean football game. I told our kids on Monday that we have to run the football and we have to stop the run - and we didn't do either of those things. So hats off to Strasburg, they did a better job."
East Rock has two very winnable games against Rappahannock County and Madison County left, but with Luray as the other opponent remaining on the schedule, a win against rival Page County this week in Elkton would go a long way toward fixing things.
THREE TOPS
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood running back
Ethan Barnhart, quite simply, just did what he does.
The Spotswood senior running back had another monster game on the ground in the 55-10 win over Rockbridge County as he finished with 25 carries for 214 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the victory.
Barnhart leads the Valley District with 130 carries for 1,360 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
C.J. Haskins, Turner Ashby quarterback
The Turner Ashby senior quarterback continues to thrive in his first season under center.
In a 35-7 rout of Broadway, Haskins finished 7-for-16 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown. Two of his passes were long completions to Nico Valle that shifted the momentum of the game at the time.
Haskins also added eight carries for 56 yards and two rushing scores in the victory.
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg quarterback
It took less than a half for Keenan Glago to make his mark Friday.
Glago completed 4-of-6 passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns in Harrisonburg's 43-0 shutout of district foe Waynesboro on the road.
Glago is in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Blue Streaks.
