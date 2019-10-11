How Spotswood handles the Rockbridge passing game
Everybody knows just how potent the Rockbridge County passing game is.
Now with sophomore Miller Jay, a legitimate Division I prospect, behind center with a run game to compliment him, the Wildcats are even more dangerous than ever.
And while Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett made it clear that the RCHS ground attack is worrisome, how the Trailblazers handle Jay's passing attack will be the key.
The Wildcats have nine different receivers who have caught a pass this season.
Spotswood, meanwhile, has several new faces in the secondary that have fared well so far, but haven't faced an offense quite as potent as the one they'll see tonight.
While there are plenty of headlines coming out of tonight's big Valley District clash, the biggest key to the outcome of this game will be how the SHS defense handles Jay.
Whether or not Turner Ashby looks past Broadway
It's what every coach doesn't want to happen, but inevitably worries about.
With Spotswood - another county rival that is considered the Valley District's best team - on the schedule next, it'd be easy for Turner Ashby to look past winless Broadway.
But that simply can't happen against a Gobblers team desperate for a win.
This is still a juicy rivalry and if you've followed along on social media this past week, it's been clear that there is no love lost between the players on these two programs.
That means Broadway, despite having zero wins, is still a dangerous team.
And if the Knights get caught looking ahead to a showdown with the Trailblazers, we could be talking about a stunning upset and a harsh reality check in Bridgewater.
Where Broadway gets its offense from
The Gobblers are averaging just 10.5 points per game this season.
Despite those struggles and not getting a win under its resume yet, Broadway has actually shown improvement putting up a combined 32 points the last two weeks.
The biggest problem for the Gobblers is the run game with zero 100-yard rushers.
But Cole Hoover continues to improve at quarterback, Nate Tinnell is one of the Valley District's best receivers and there are other legitimate threats on that side of the ball.
But who is the guy that ultimately steps up and starts to deliver for the BHS offense?
That's a question the Gobblers need to figure out soon, but if they can do it tonight, it may help them pull off a surprising upset of their strong Route 42 rival.
Harrisonburg's efficiency on offense
Dunstan Williams had a 65-yard run on the second play from scrimmage last week.
After the Harrisonburg running back's burst, sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago later connected with Elijah Pinedo for a 7-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.
But then it was crickets for the Blue Streaks in a 52-7 rout at the hands of Sherando.
The offense was abysmal and the defense couldn't get stops.
That's something that must change tonight against a winless Waynesboro team that will give Harrisonburg a lot of opportunity to open up things on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Blue Streaks finally show off their full arsenal of weapons, they should get a win.
East Rockingham's improvement
It's been an underwhelming start to the year for East Rockingham.
The Eagles are coming off a 42-0 rout of Stonewall Jackson last week, but you'd have a hard time finding anyone who didn't think they'd win that game.
The biggest key now is continuing to improve for this rebuilding squad.
After losing to one of the top teams in the Bull Run District in Clarke County two weeks ago by 35 points, East Rock is desperate to get better on a week-by-week basis.
Tonight, against a Strasburg team that has proven to be vulnerable at times, the Eagles have a chance to get a huge win and potentially turn their season around.
How much they've improved over the last couple of weeks will determine if they can.
