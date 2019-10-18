How Turner Ashby handles the big stage
Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser called it a "privilege" to play in big games.
After back-to-back two-win seasons, the Knights aren't used to those yet.
Tonight, we'll find out just how well Turner Ashby responds when it takes on unbeaten Spotswood in a game that will likely decide this year's Valley District champion.
There's no doubt the Knights have experienced, driven seniors leading them.
But they haven't played in a game of this magnitude yet in their careers.
Just how well TA handles the big stage tonight will determine a lot.
Spotswood's level of efficiency
So far this season, there's little doubt who the area's top team has been.
Spotswood has been efficient in every phase of the game so far and it showed most recently in last week's 55-10 dismantling of Rockbridge County on the road.
The biggest challenge for fourth-year SHS coach Dale Shifflett is maintaining that.
With high school athletes, that week-to-week focus is something that's challenging.
It hasn't looked like it's been an issue for the experienced Trailblazers so far.
Whether they can keep it up tonight will be something to keep an eye on.
If Broadway continues to show improvement
Don't get me wrong. Broadway still has plenty to improve upon.
But there were plenty of positives to take away from last week's loss to TA.
In fact, after the game, first-year coach Danny Grogg was elated at the way his team fought back in the second half and limited the Knights offensively in the running game.
Now, the challenge for Grogg and the Gobblers is to build off that momentum.
It has been a forgettable season so far for Broadway, but things can change quickly.
Not only for this year, but the future of the program, how the Gobblers respond to last week's improvement tonight will determine the future success of the entire program.
How Harrisonburg gets Kwentin Smiley involved
When HHS coach Chris Thurman moved Kwentin Smiley from the quarterback position, it was an eye-opening move that brought a lot of risks and unknowns about his future.
The Blue Streaks have got Smiley involved at times, but took a step further last week.
Smiley had a receiving, rushing and special teams touchdown in last week's win.
Now, Harrisonburg will look to continue to get the ball in the hands of their fastest player.
The more often Smiley has the ball, the more likely the Streaks are to be successful.
How Thurman continues to do that as teams focus more on him will be a big key.
Whether or not East Rock can pull the upset
It hasn't been the season East Rockingham hoped for, but the season isn't lost.
The Eagles still sit at No. 8 in the Region 2B playoff picture and a win tonight against a suddenly potent Page County team would go a long way to putting them back there.
In fact, there's likely two more guaranteed wins on East Rock's schedule this year.
But five wins may be necessary to get into the postseason for a ninth straight year and an upset of the Panthers tonight would go a long way to helping the Eagles do so.
East Rock has never lost to Page in program history, so the Panthers are hungry.
But if the Eagles can keep that unbeaten streak intact, they'll likely increase their chances of getting back to the postseason once again.
