Looking for changes? They start at No. 4.
Prep Volleyball Power Rankings: Week 2
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|What's Up?
|1.
|Rockbridge County (2-0)
|-
|The duo of Jaydyn Clemmer and Graceon Armstrong is as good as it gets and the Wildcats look like a team that could compete for a Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship this season.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (1-0)
|-
|Adrienne Cline has emerged as the best player in the city/county and with a lot of talented pieces around her, the Flames are the favorite to repeat this season as Blue Ridge District champions and make another run into the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (2-0)
|-
|There might not have been a more impressive week than Wilson Memorial's as the Green Hornets opened the season with a sweep of Turner Ashby and then grinded out a five-set win over perennial state power Western Albemarle two nights later.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (6-1)
|+2
|A season-opening sweep to Rockbridge County didn't look good, but the Indians responded by taking care of business against Waynesboro and then going 5-0 to win the Fluvanna Invitational on Saturday in Palmyra.
|5.
|East Rockingham (5-2)
|-1
|The trio of Sage Fox, Delanie Wigley and Emma Wigley are leading the way early as East Rockingham is proving it can still compete for a district title this season without standout player Makayla Jones, who is lost for the season with a torn ACL.
|6.
|Madison County (2-0)
|+1
|Coming off a trip to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals a year ago, Madison County picked up where it left off in a pair of non-district wins over Orange County and William Monroe last week.
|7.
|Riverheads (1-0)
|+2
|Opening the year with a sweep of Stonewall Jackson wasn't unexpected as Riverheads is set up for another deep postseason run after reaching the VHSL Class 1 championship match a year ago.
|8.
|Spotswood (1-1)
|-3
|There were some issues exposed in Spotswood's season-opening sweep to East Rockingham, but the Trailblazers are a talented bunch and should still be considered the Valley District's second-best team.
|9.
|Rappahannock County (2-0)
|+5
|Despite being the smallest school in the Bull Run, the Panthers have a legitimate shot at a league title this season and showed why in a pair of opening-week victories over Class 5 schools Harrisonburg and Eastern View.
|10.
|Buffalo Gap (4-3)
|+3
|There were a lot of questions about Buffalo Gap coming into the season, but junior Amaya Lucas is thriving and the Bison earned a couple of wins over Class 3 opponents Broadway and Turner Ashby on Saturday at the Fluvanna Invitational.
|11.
|Stuarts Draft (1-0)
|+1
|The Cougars rallied for three straight set wins to defeat Harrisonburg in their only game last week and will travel to HHS on Tuesday for a rematch.
|12.
|Harrisonburg (1-2)
|-4
|Back-to-back losses after an impressive season-opening win has Harrisonburg looking for answers quickly as it prepares for a rematch with Stuarts Draft at home on Tuesday.
|13.
|Staunton (4-3)
|+3
|Despite an abundance of youth, Staunton has performed well through the first week of the season and could continue to climb up the rankings as it enters Shenandoah District play.
|14.
|Broadway (1-6)
|-4
|Emily Thomas has brought energy and enthusiasm to the Broadway program, but it hasn't resulted in more wins yet as the Gobblers are now 1-6 on the season.
|15.
|Turner Ashby (2-6)
|-4
|Turner Ashby is one of the Valley District's youngest teams and it has shown early on as the Knights' only two wins have come over winless non-district opponent Monticello.
|16.
|Clarke County (0-0)
|+2
|As the only area team that hasn't played a game yet, Clarke County is the Bull Run's biggest question mark this season as the Eagles aim to get back to the Region 2B playoffs.
|17.
|Strasburg (1-0)
|+2
|There are still questions about just how good Strasburg will be this season, but the Rams at least got the year off to a good start with a four-set win over Central.
|18.
|Page County (1-0)
|+4
|Page County opened its season with an impressive four-set win over Blue Ridge Christian, but will face a much stiffer challenge on Thursday when it travel to non-district foe East Hardy.
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-2)
|-2
|As another team hoping to get things turned around this season, the Little Giants didn't take the first step last week as they suffered back-to-back sweeps at the hands of Staunton and Fort Defiance.
|20.
|Luray (0-1)
|-5
|The Bulldogs have some talent on this year's team, but have failed to put it together on the court and it showed in a four-set season-opening loss to Harrisonburg.
|21.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-2)
|-1
|Despite steady improvement throughout the preseason, it was a rough start to the season for Stonewall Jackson as it was swept by a pair of former Shenandoah District foes in Staunton and Riverheads.
|22.
|Central (0-2)
|-1
|): A turnaround doesn't look likely for Central this season after falling to Strasburg in its season opener and then getting swept by Spotswood two nights later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.