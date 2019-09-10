|1.
|Rockbridge County (3-0)
|-
|Jaydyn Clemmer and Graceon Armstrong form the best 1-2 punch in the area and until the Wildcats show any sign of slowing down, they'll hold the top spot in the Valley District and the weekly power rankings.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (3-0)
|-
|It's been an impressive start to the season for EMHS senior Adrienne Cline, but other pieces are stepping up as well with the Flames looking the part of a team favored to win the Blue Ridge Conference this season.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (4-0)
|-
|Four wins over Class 3 opponents Turner Ashby, Western Albemarle (twice) and Waynesboro proved that the Green Hornets are among the area's best teams this season and primed for a deep postseason run.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (7-1)
|-
|With senior Madison Painter serving as the team's leader, the Indians have hit their stride with seven-straight wins and a chance at dethroning Wilson Memorial as the Shenandoah District champions this season.
|5.
|East Rockingham (6-2):
|-
|The Eagles continue to showcase their depth early this season as Sage Fox and Kayla Rhodes have stepped up along the front line to help East Rockingham stay afloat without senior captain Makayla Jones this season.
|6.
|Madison County (3-0)
|-
|With another trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament on their mind, the Mountaineers have taken care of business early with a pair of sweeps of Orange County and a four-set road win over William Monroe.
|7.
|Riverheads (3-0)
|-
|The Gladiators have looked the part of a state contender so far this season with three-straight sweeps of Stonewall Jackson (twice) and Parry McCluer.
|8.
|Spotswood (3-1)
|-
|Three-straight wins since the season-opening sweep to East Rockingham and the Trailblazers may have emerged as the Valley District's second-best team this season.
|9.
|Rappahannock County (3-0)
|-
|As one of the area's most underrated teams, the Panthers have taken care of business against a trio of Class 5 opponents this season and are a serious threat to win the Bull Run District.
|10.
|Harrisonburg (3-2)
|+2
|Back-to-back wins for the Blue Streaks, who have embraced a challenging non-district schedule so far and are getting better with each passing week.
|11.
|Stuarts Draft (2-1)
|-
|Splitting the season series with Harrisonburg isn't a terrible way to start the season and a sweep of Central on Thursday showcased why this team is capable of making a push for a Region 2B playoff spot.
|12.
|Clarke County (2-0)
|+4
|Back-to-back sweeps to open up the year for Clarke County, which hopes to eventually insert itself into the conversation of the top teams in the Bull Run.
|13.
|Strasburg (3-0)
|+4
|A pair of sweeps for Strasburg last week as the Rams are cruising early and look primed to continue that trend with non-district games against Central and Skyline this week.
|14.
|Page County (3-0)
|+4
|The Panthers have looked strong early with three-straight wins to start the season, but there's no doubt that the schedule gets more challenging moving forward and how well this team can contend in the Bull Run is still to be determined.
|15.
|Buffalo Gap (4-5)
|-5
|Inconsistent play at times has been a struggle for Buffalo Gap, which got a sweep of Parry McCluer last week but also suffered a disappointing non-district match to Nelson County.
|16.
|Staunton (6-3)
|-3
|The Storm have looked like a team capable of making a playoff push this season, but they're also a squad that needs everything to click in order for them to find success.
|17.
|Broadway (1-8)
|-3
|It's been a rough start to the Emily Thomas era at Broadway, but the Gobblers have enough pieces and experience to get this thing turned around eventually.
|18.
|Turner Ashby (3-11)
|-3
|The Knights got back in the win column with a sweep of Monticello, but then lost to East Rockingham and went 0-4 at the Northside Invitational in Roanoke over the weekend.
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-4)
|-
|.: Struggles continued for the Little Giants with a pair of non-district losses to rival Wilson Memorial and Staunton and it'll be even tougher for Waynesboro to find wins once it enters Valley District play.
|20.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-4)
|+1
|After three-straight sweeps to open up the season, Stonewall Jackson gave Staunton everything it wanted in a five-set loss last week that showcased the improvement the Generals are making.
|21.
|Luray (0-1)
|-1
|Despite having some solid individual talent on its roster, Luray hasn't played since a four-set loss to Harrisonburg on Aug. 26, meaning there's not much known yet about what to expect from the Bulldogs.
|22.
|Central (0-4)
|-
|The Falcons haven't won a set since their season-opening loss to Strasburg as consistency and defensive miscues have been a major concern.
