Prep Volleyball Power Rankings

|1.
|Rockbridge County (19-4, 7-0 Valley)
|—
|Despite dropping three matches at the Tournament of Champions over the weekend, the Wildcats remain the best team in the Valley District by a wide margin.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (15-0, 9-0 Blue Ridge)
|—
|The Flames played just one match last week, but continue to dominate the Blue Ridge Conference as they get ready for another deep postseason run.
|3.
|Fort Defiance (15-2, 4-0 Shenandoah)
|+1
|The Indians have now won seven in a row and 15 of their last 16 as they appear to be the overwhelming favorite to win the Shenandoah District this season.
|4.
|East Rockingham (15-3, 8-1 Bull Run)
|+1
|Although East Rockingham blew a two-set lead to drop their first match of the season to Madison County, the Eagles remain the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season.
|5.
|Madison County (14-1, 8-1 Bull Run)
|+1
|The Mountaineers have won eight straight and rallied from a two-set deficit to avenge a loss to East Rockingham earlier this season.
|6.
|Riverheads (13-1, 3-1 Shenandoah)
|+1
|Riverheads showcased all the reasons it's favored to get back to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state tournament in a four-set win over previously unbeaten Wilson Memorial.
|7.
|Wilson Memorial (13-1, 3-1 Shenandoah)
|-4
|The Green Hornets had looked like the most dominating team in the Shenandoah District, but a four-set loss to Riverheads showcased that they're not as invincible as once believed.
|8.
|Strasburg (9-6, 5-4 Bull Run)
|+1
|The Rams have won back-to-back matches and three of their last four and are beginning to look like a team that could make a push for the Region 2B tournament this year.
|9.
|Luray (8-6, 5-4 Bull Run)
|-1
|Rough week for Luray as the Bulldogs dropped back-to-back matches after previously winning six in a row.
|10.
|Rappahannock County (8-6, 4-5 Bull Run)
|—
|The Panthers have lost four of six, but are contending with Strasburg and Luray for home-court advantage in the opening round of the Bull Run District tournament.
|11.
|Waynesboro (6-11, 4-3 Valley)
|+1
|It's been a strange season for the Little Giants, but they suddenly finding themselves in contention for the Valley District's No. 2 seed after a dominating sweep of Broadway.
|12.
|Broadway (6-13, 3-4 Valley)
|-1
|Broadway was arguably the hottest team in the area early last week, but a sweep at the hands of Waynesboro reminded the Gobblers that they need to stay focused if they want to be successful.
|13.
|Spotswood (7-9, 4-3 Valley)
|—
|Some of the inconsistencies that derailed the Trailblazers early have reappeared recently as they try to develop some sort of rhythm before postseason play begins next week.
|14.
|Staunton (9-7, 1-3 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Storm suddenly find themselves reeling a bit as they've dropped three in a row, but will play two winnable games this week against Buffalo Gap and Stuarts Draft.
|15.
|Clarke County (7-7, 3-6 Bull Run)
|+2
|A four-set win over Page County snapped a three-match losing streak for Clarke County, but consistency continues to be a major concern for the Eagles moving forward.
|16.
|Buffalo Gap (8-9, 1-3 Shenandoah)
|+3
|The Bison used a four-set win over Stuarts Draft to snap a three-match losing streak, but still have work to do to climb up the district standings.
|17.
|Turner Ashby (5-17, 2-5 Valley)
|-2
|After five straight losses in Valley District play, Turner Ashby is desperate to get another win before postseason play begins next week.
|18.
|Page County (9-6, 3-6 Bull Run)
|-2
|Back-to-back wins over Grace Christian and Stonewall Jackson got the Panthers back on the winning side of things, but Page County has hardly looked like the team it did during a 7-0 start.
|19.
|Central (5-9, 3-4 Northwestern)
|+1
|The Falcons snapped a three-game winning streak with a loss to George Mason last week, but should have a chance to get back on track this week with a pair of matches against struggling Manassas Park and Warren County.
|20.
|Harrisonburg (5-12, 1-6 Valley)
|+1
|Harrisonburg snapped a nine-match losing streak with a four-set win over Turner Ashby and will look to build off that momentum over the final two weeks of the season.
|21.
|Stuarts Draft (4-8, 0-4 Shenandoah)
|-3
|The Cougars have now dropped six in a row and need to get healthy soon if they have any chance of getting this season turned around.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-14, 0-9 Bull Run)
|—
|With just six games remaining on its schedule, it's hard to see where the Generals may be able to pick up a win this season.
