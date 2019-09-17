|1.
|Rockbridge County (9-1, 0-0 Valley)
|—
|The Wildcats displayed all the reasons why they're the top team in the area as they rallied for a five-set thriller over Fort Defiance and then went 4-1 at the Virginia Beach Invitational with their only loss coming to Bishop O'Connell.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (5-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge)
|—
|Adrienne Cline and Sydney Litwiller form one of the top 1-2 punches on the frontline in the area and Karla Hostetter has been brilliant as a distributor for a Flames team that looks unmatched in the Blue Ridge Conference this season.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (5-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|So far, the Green Hornets look like the class of the Shenandoah District and a team ready for another deep postseason run despite moving up to Class 3 this year.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (8-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|A five-set loss to Rockbridge County was tough to swallow for Fort Defiance, but the Indians proved they're legitimate in the setback and will be a tough team to handle in the loaded Shenandoah this season.
|5.
|East Rockingham (8-2, 1-0 Bull Run)
|—
|The Eagles continue to roll through the early portion of their schedule and are looking like Madison County's biggest threat to win the Bull Run this season.
|6.
|Madison County (6-0, 1-0 Bull Run)
|—
|Another team that is playing extremely well, the Mountaineers look the part of a squad ready for a return trip to this year's Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
|7.
|Riverheads (4-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Gladiators remain unbeaten, but they've benefited from a light schedule to start the season and should be tested more once they enter district play with the likes of Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance.
|8.
|Clarke County (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run)
|+4
|Despite suffering its first loss of the season in a sweep at the hands of Madison County, the Eagles look improved and could make a push toward the top of their district by the time the season's over.
|9.
|Rappahannock County (4-1, 0-1 Bull Run)
|—
|The Panthers are another team that suffered their first loss, dropping a five-setter to Strasburg, but they remain a legitimate threat in the wide-open Bull Run this season.
|10.
|Strasburg (5-1, 1-0 Bull Run)
|+3
|Strasburg's loss to previously winless Central was head-scratcher, but the Rams responded nicely with a five-set win over Rappahannock County.
|11.
|Harrisonburg (4-3, 0-0 Valley)
|-1
|Consistency is an issue still for the young Blue Streaks, but they remain the team most likely to emerge as the Valley District's No. 2 seed with the amount of improving talent on their roster.
|12.
|Spotswood (3-3, 0-0 Valley)
|-4
|Tough week for Spotswood, which suffered back-to-back sweeps and hasn't taken that step forward that veteran coach Jim Roth has been waiting for out of his young squad.
|13.
|Page County (6-0, 1-0 Bull Run)
|+1
|The Panthers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season during their 6-0 start, but their schedule gets much tougher over the next couple of weeks.
|14.
|Stuarts Draft (4-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|-3
|As one of the toughest teams to understand this season, Stuarts Draft put on a disappointing performance in a sweep at the hands of previously winless Waynesboro and will need to regroup quickly.
|15.
|Buffalo Gap (5-5, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Bison took care of business last week in a sweep of Covington, but will face much tougher tasks as they prepare to enter district play.
|16.
|Staunton (6-4, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|Tough task last week for Staunton, which despite showing plenty of improvement through the early portion of the season, suffered a sweep at the hands of non-district opponent Western Albemarle.
|17.
|Broadway (2-8, 0-0 Valley)
|—
|The Gobblers earned just their second win of the season with a five-set victory over East Hardy and could start to see more wins as they prepare to enter district play.
|18.
|Waynesboro (1-5, 0-0 Valley)
|+1
|The biggest surprise of the week was Waynesboro's out-of-nowhere sweep of rival Stuarts Draft and it could be enough to spark more wins for the Little Giants in the future.
|19.
|Turner Ashby (3-12, 0-0 Valley)
|-1
|After a sweep at the hands of non-district foe Wilson Memorial, the Knights are showing that their youth and inexperience this season may be too much to overcome when it comes to competing for a regional playoff berth.
|20.
|Central (1-5, 0-0 Northwestern)
|+2
|The Falcons finally got in the win column with a victory over former Bull Run rival Strasburg, but they still have some improving to do if they want to continue to trend upward in Northwestern District standings.
|21.
|Luray (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run)
|—
|Despite some individual talent throughout its roster, Luray hasn't been able to click early and it showed with the Bulldogs suffering losses to Stuarts Draft and East Rockingham last week.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-5, 0-1 Bull Run)
|-2
|The Generals were swept by Page County in their district opener and are starting to look like a team that won't see many wins, if any at all, this season.
