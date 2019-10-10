Prep Volleyball Power Rankings

|1.
|Rockbridge County (16-1, 6-0 Valley)
|—
|The Wildcats remain in the top spot as they dominate Valley District play and have made it clear that it will take a monumental effort for someone to dethrone them this season.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (15-0, 9-0 Blue Ridge)
|—
|Depth and experience continues to be the key for Eastern Mennonite, who has had little trouble dismantling through its Blue Ridge Conference schedule so far this season.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (13-0, 3-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The players that were sophomore on the Virginia High School League Class 2 state-champion team two years ago are now seniors and it's paying off for a Wilson Memorial team that isn't slowing down.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (14-2, 3-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The only team that may have a shot at taking down Wilson Memorial in the Shenandoah District this season is the Indians, who face the Green Hornets on Oct. 15 and Oct. 30.
|5.
|East Rockingham (15-2, 8-0 Bull Run)
|—
|The Eagles still haven't lost a set in Bull Run District play, but will face another significant test Thursday when defending Region 2B champion Madison County comes to Elkton.
|6.
|Madison County (13-1, 7-1 Bull Run)
|+1
|Madison County's only loss came in a sweep to East Rockingham on Sept. 17, so there's no doubt the Mountaineers have had Thursday's rematch in Elkton circled on their calendars for a while.
|7.
|Riverheads (12-1, 2-1 Shenandoah)
|-1
|The first loss of the year for Riverheads came in a four-set setback to Fort Defiance, but the Gladiators responded nicely and are still primed for a deep postseason run.
|8.
| Luray (8-5, 5-3 Bull Run)
|+2
|The Bulldogs were one of the hottest teams in the area, winning six in a row and eight of nine, but a sweep to East Rockingham on Tuesday reminded us that they're still a step below the upper echelon of the Bull Run.
|9.
|Strasburg (8-6, 4-4 Bull Run)
|+3
|Consistency remains a concern for Strasburg, but the Rams took care of business with a pair of sweeps over Page County and Rappahannock County and are the favorite to earn the No. 4 seed in the district tournament.
|10.
|Rappahannock County (7-6, 3-5 Bull Run)
|+1
|The Panthers have now lost four of five, with their only win coming in a five-set thriller over Page County, and look nothing like the team that started the season with a 6-2 record.
|11.
|Broadway (6-12, 3-3 Valley)
|+6
|In their first year under coach Emily Thomas, the Gobblers have suddenly won three in a row and four of five and are looking like a sleeper team in the Valley District tournament at the end of the month.
|12.
|Waynesboro (5-11, 3-3 Valley)
|+4
|After starting the year 0-5, Waynesboro has went 5-6 since and continues to show improvement as it battles for the district's No. 2 seed.
|13.
|Spotswood (7-7, 4-2 Valley)
|-4
|Spotswood is easily one of the hardest teams to figure out as it continues to struggle with consistency despite looking like the biggest threat to Rockbridge County in the Valley District at times.
|14.
|Staunton (9-6, 1-2 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Storm are a solid group with plenty of potential, but aren't quite on the top tier of teams in a loaded Shenandoah District this season
|15.
|Turner Ashby (5-16, 2-4 Valley)
|—
|What was once a promising start in district play has turned into struggles as the Knights have been swept four straight times and suddenly struggling with issues that plagued them early on in the season.
|16.
|Page County (9-5, 3-5 Bull Run)
|-3
|Dropping five in a row after seven straight wins to open up the season will humble you, but Page County has responded well with back-to-back sweeps of Grace Christian and Stonewall Jackson.
|17.
|Clarke County (5-7, 2-6 Bull Run)
|-9
|Tough, tough week for Clarke County as it drops three straight to the top three teams in the Bull Run and suddenly finds itself sinking toward the bottom of the district standings.
|18.
|Stuarts Draft (4-7, 0-3 Shenandoah)
|—
|Until healthy, wins will continue to be hard to come by for a Stuarts Draft team that has struggled immensely in recent weeks.
|19.
|Buffalo Gap (7-9, 0-3 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Bison have flashed potential at times, but appear locked with Stuarts Draft for a battle to get out of the district's basement.
|20.
|Central (5-9, 3-4 Northwestern)
|+1
|Another team that battles with consistency, the Falcons have managed to get enough wins to stay afloat in the Northwestern District, but struggle against elite competition.
|21.
|Harrisonburg (4-12, 0-6 Valley)
|-1
|Harrisonburg has now lost nine straight and, after dropping a heartbreaking five-setter to Spotswood on Tuesday, look like a team that could be destined for last place in the Valley District.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-13, 0-8 Bull Run)
|—
|The Generals managed to win just their third set of the season in a loss to Central on Sept. 30, but wins will be hard to come by for this group moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.