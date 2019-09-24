|1.
|Rockbridge County (10-1, 1-0 Valley)
|—
|It's Rockbridge County and everyone else in the Valley District this season and it's tough to see anyone dethroning this team with the amount and experience it has throughout its roster.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (8-0, 3-0 Blue Ridge)
|—
|The Flames continue to roll behind the play of Karla Hostetter and Adrienne Cline and it doesn't look like they'll be challenged in the Blue Ridge Conference this season.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (8-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|As arguably the Shenandoah District's best team, the Green Hornets have made quick work of opponents this season and the depth and experience necessary to make a deep postseason run.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (11-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|If there's anybody who can challenge Wilson Memorial in the Shenandoah, it's Fort Defiance, which has won 10 of its last 11 and gave Rockbridge County a strong match two weeks ago.
|5.
|East Rockingham (10-2, 3-0 Bull Run)
|—
|The Eagles have established themselves as the best team in the Bull Run District after sweeps of previously unbeaten Madison County and Page County last week.
|6.
|Riverheads (8-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|+1
|Riverheads has lost just one set this season and looks the part of a team determined to get back to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship game in November.
|7.
|Madison County (8-1, 2-1 Bull Run)
|-1
|A sweep at the hands of East Rockingham was a bit of a surprise, but Madison County responded with a pair of quality wins over Luray and Fluvanna County to get back on track.
|8.
|Rappahannock County (6-2, 2-1 Bull Run)
|+1
|Outside of East Rockingham and Madison County, there's a lot of parity around the Bull Run this season and Rappahannock County may be the team that emerges as a third contender.
|9.
|Strasburg (6-3, 2-1 Bull Run)
|+1
|Consistency is the biggest concern for Strasburg and it showed last week in a sweep at the hands of Luray before pulling off a sweep of its own against winless Stonewall Jackson.
|10.
|Page County (7-1, 2-1 Bull Run)
|+3
|The much-anticipated battle between the Panthers and East Rockingham turned into a sweep for the Eagles, but Page has still shown enough improvement to make a playoff push this season.
|11.
|Spotswood (4-5, 1-0 Valley)
|+1
|Spotswood got a much-needed win with a four-set victory over Harrisonburg, but still has some improvement needed if it hopes to contend with Rockbridge County this season.
|12.
|Harrisonburg (4-6, 0-1 Valley)
|-1
|Inconsistent play continues to be a concern for the young Blue Streaks, but they've shown flashes at times of a team capable of climbing up the district standings this season.
|13.
|Clarke County (3-4, 0-3 Bull Run)
|-5
|Clarke County has lost four in a row, including three to Bull Run District foes, as it continues to slide to the basement of the league standings this season.
|14.
|. Staunton (7-4, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|+2
|Another team that has struggled with consistency at times, the Storm had just one match last week — a sweep of Grace Christian — and face the Warriors again this week before diving into district play.
|15.
|Turner Ashby (4-12, 1-0 Valley)
|+4
|Veteran coach Gina Troyer is seeing her team grow up quickly and it's a refreshing sight after a sweep of Broadway to open up district play.
|16.
|Waynesboro (2-7, 0-1 Valley)
|+2
|The Little Giants are suddenly a team playing with confidence after a pair of wins against Stuarts Draft and will have a chance to earn their first district victory tonight against Broadway.
|17.
|Stuarts Draft (4-4, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|-3
|The Cougars are dealing with an array of key injuries right now and it's shown with Draft dropping three in a row, including two to struggling Waynesboro.
|18.
|Buffalo Gap (6-6, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|-3
|After snapping a three-match winning streak with a four-set loss to Nelson County, the Bison continue to be a team that remains a bit of a mystery until they get into district play.
|19.
|Luray (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run)
|+2
|Luray has won two of its last three, including a sweep of Strasburg, and is starting to showcase this team was believed to have at the start of the season.
|20.
|Central (2-6, 1-1 Northwestern)
|—
|The Falcons got their second overall win and their first in Northwestern District play with a sweep of Manassas Park, but still have a challenge ahead of them as they enter the heart of their district schedule.
|21.
|Broadway (2-10, 0-1 Valley)
|-4
|Improvement has been shown by Broadway in portions this season, but the Gobblers must show more consistency if they want to get out of the basement of the district standings.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-7, 0-3 Bull Run)
|—
|The Generals have only won two sets this season and will have a tough time finding many wins on the remainder of their schedule.
