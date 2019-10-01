Prep Volleyball Power Rankings

|1.
|Rockbridge County (13-1, 3-0 Valley)
|—
|The Wildcats have now won seven in a row and continue to prove that they're in a class of their own when it comes to not only the Valley District, but perhaps the entire area.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (12-0, 6-0 Blue Ridge)
|—
|It doesn't look like the Flames are going to be challenged in the Blue Ridge Conference this season and the only question now is just how far this team can make it when postseason play begins this year.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial (9-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|Wilson Memorial remains the favorite to win the Shenandoah District with the amount of depth and experience it has and could make a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
|4.
|Fort Defiance (12-2, 1-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Indians have won four in a row and 12 of their last 13 games, but will face a stiff challenge when they travel to Greenville to take on Riverheads tonight.
|5.
|East Rockingham (12-2, 5-0 Bull Run)
|—
|In East Rockingham's 12 wins, it hasn't lost a single set and has established itself as the premiere team in the Bull Run District this season.
|6.
|Riverheads (10-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|There's no doubt that Riverheads has a very good shot of getting back to the VHSL Class 1 state tournament, but how the Gladiators will fare in the tough Shenandoah District this season is to be determined.
|7.
|Madison County (10-1, 4-1 Bull Run)
|—
|The Mountaineers have won four in a row since being swept by East Rockingham and likely have a rematch with the Eagles on Oct. 10 circled on their calendar.
|8.
|Clarke County (5-4, 2-3 Bull Run)
|+5
|After losing four in a row, Clarke County responded with back-to-back sweeps of Stonewall Jackson and Strasburg to earn its first district victories of the season.
|9.
|Spotswood (5-6, 2-1 Valley)
|+2
|It's been an up-and-down year for Spotswood with the Trailblazers never winning more than three in a row and never losing three straight, but they'll have a chance to take a step forward this week with two winnable district games.
|10.
|Luray (5-4, 3-2 Bull Run)
|+9
|The Bulldogs are suddenly trending up after winning four of their last five with their only losses in district play coming to the top two teams in East Rockingham and Madison County.
|11.
|Rappahannock County (6-4, 2-3 Bull Run)
|-3
|Tough week for the Panthers, who suffered a pair of sweeps to East Rockingham and Luray and are suddenly falling in the district standings.
|12.
|Strasburg (6-5, 2-3 Bull Run)
|-3
|The Rams have lost four of their last five and look nothing like the team that won five in a row to open up the season.
|13.
|Page County (7-3, 2-3 Bull Run)
|-3
|Since starting the season 7-0, Page County has now lost three straight and is showing it may not be quite in the conversation with teams such as East Rockingham and Madison County yet.
|14.
|Staunton (8-4, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Storm have looked strong at times, but they haven't played a very strong schedule and still have to prove themselves in a district that is among the best in the state.
|15.
|Turner Ashby (5-13, 2-1 Valley)
|—
|Despite winning back-to-back games to open up district play, the Knights are still a young team that will go through some growing pains this season in a district that is filled with youth across the board.
|16.
|Waynesboro (3-9, 1-2 Valley)
|—
|Waynesboro started off last week with a thrilling come-from-behind five-set win over Broadway, but then suffered back-to-back sweeps to Spotswood and Riverheads
|17.
|Broadway (3-11, 1-2 Valley)
|+4
|The Gobblers put together arguably their strong performance of the season in a sweep of Harrisonburg — one that came two nights after giving up a two-set lead to Waynesboro in a district match.
|18.
|Stuarts Draft (4-5, 0-1 Shenandoah)
|-1
|Injuries have derailed the Cougars, who have now lost three straight and are in desperate need of key players getting healthy soon.
|19.
|Buffalo Gap (7-6, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|-1
|The Bison have taken care of business against the teams they're supposed to, but they're still a young squad that will face some challenges in a loaded Shenandoah District.
|20.
|Harrisonburg (4-8, 0-3 Valley)
|-8
|After showing improvement early in the season, the Blue Streaks have suddenly been hurt by inconsistent play as they've dropped five straight and sit alone in the basement of the Valley District standings.
|21.
|Central (3-8, 1-3 Northwestern)
|-1
|Central got its third win of the season with a victory over winless Stonewall Jackson, but the Falcons will struggle in Northwestern District play.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-10, 0-5 Bull Run)
|—
|The Generals have won just two sets this season and it's hard to find a win on the remainder of their schedule.
