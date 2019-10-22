Prep Volleyball Power Rankings

|1.
|Rockbridge County (21-4, 9-0 Valley)
|—
|Rockbridge County has already clinched the Valley District's regular-season title and will likely cruise through the district tournament before making a deep playoff run through regional and state play.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite (18-0, 10-0 Blue Ridge):
|—
|After capping the regular season with a four-set non-conference win over Broadway, the Flames are prepared to defend their Blue Ridge Conference championship, starting with a quarterfinal clash against Miller School on Tuesday.
|3.
|Fort Defiance (17-2 6-0 Shenandoah)
|—
|Fort Defiance's only two losses have come to Rockbridge County this season as the Indians have now established themselves as the best team in the Shenandoah District after a pair of victories over Riverheads and Wilson Memorial last week.
|4.
|East Rockingham (17-3, 10-1 Bull Run)
|—
|Despite still being favored to win the Bull Run District and Region 2B, the Eagles will face a stiff challenge from Madison County - the only Bull Run team to defeat East Rock this season.
|5.
|Madison County (16-1, 10-1 Bull Run)
|—
|The Mountaineers have won 10 straight, including a five-set win over East Rockingham, and currently sit at the top of the current Region 2B power ratings with three games remaining.
|6.
|Riverheads (14-2, 4-2 Shenandoah)
|—
|Despite a five-set loss to Fort Defiance on Thursday, the Gladiators have shown they can play with anybody and look primed for another run to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state tournament.
|7.
|Wilson Memorial (14-2, 4-2 Shenandoah)
|—
|Back-to-back losses to Fort Defiance and Riverheads quickly humbled the Green Hornets, but they remain in good position to sneak into the Region 3C "wild card" spot this postseason.
|8.
|Strasburg (10-7, 6-5 Bull Run)
|—
|The Rams snapped a three-match winning streak with a four-set loss to Madison County on Thursday, but still remain in good shape to host a first-round game in the Region 2B tournament.
|9.
|Luray (10-7, 6-5 Bull Run)
|—
|Luray got back on track with a pair of sweeps over Page County and East Hardy and will be a tough out for whoever they face this postseason with one of the more athletic rosters in the area.
|10.
|Rappahannock County (10-7, 5-6 Bull Run)
|—
|It's been a struggle for Rappahannock County to sustain any sort of momentum this season in the Bull Run District, but the Panthers have a chance to make some serious noise once they move to Region 1B for postseason play.
|11.
|Spotswood (9-10, 6-3 Valley)
|+2
|The Trailblazers have emerged as the Valley District's second-best team, but will need to be more consistent if they hope to find success in the postseason.
|12.
|Waynesboro (7-12, 5-4 Valley)
|-1
|As the surprise story of the Valley District, Waynesboro hasn't been the most consistent team, but has got enough wins to have a shot once the playoffs roll around.
|13.
|Broadway (7-15, 4-5 Valley)
|-1
|As another team that is still battling consistency issues, the Gobblers continue to improve under first-year coach Emily Thomas and have shown the ability to play with some of the area's top teams at times.
|14.
|Staunton (11-7, 3-3 Shenandoah)
|—
|The Storm have taken care of business against the teams they are supposed to, but remain just a notch below the upper tier of the Shenandoah District in teams like Fort Defiance, Riverheads and Wilson Memorial.
|15.
|Clarke County (8-9, 4-7 Bull Run)
|—
|While Clarke County has handled business against the teams it should have, the Eagles aren't quite on the same level as some of the top teams in its district and will struggle to find postseason success.
|16.
|Buffalo Gap (8-11, 1-5 Shenandoah)
|—
|Consistency remains an issue for Buffalo Gap as the Bison haven't won more than three games in a row at any point this season, but also haven't lost three straight either.
|17.
|Central (6-10, 4-5 Northwestern)
|+2
|Central's up-and-down year continues as the Falcons split a pair of Northwestern District matches last week to remain just below the .500 mark in league play.
|18.
|Turner Ashby (5-19, 2-7 Valley)
|-1
|It's been a rough couple of weeks for Turner Ashby, which has lost seven in a row since winning back-to-back matches to open up Valley District play.
|19.
|Page County (9-8, 3-8 Bull Run)
|-1
|The Panthers have lost three in a row and eight of 10 and suddenly look nothing like the team that started the season 7-0 and had hopes of competing for a district title this season.
|20.
|Harrisonburg (5-14, 1-8 Valley)
|—
|Harrisonburg has lost 11 of 12 and can't seem to catch a break in any aspect of its game, despite showing promise at times, as the postseason looms.
|21.
|Stuarts Draft (4-10, 0-6 Shenandoah)
|—
|The injury-riddled Cougars have now lost eight straight since a 4-1 start to the season and will have a tough time finding a win the rest of the regular season.
|22.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-16, 0-11 Bull Run)
|—
|Man, it's been a tough season for the Generals, who haven't won a set in the Bull Run District and likely won't with just three district games remaining.
