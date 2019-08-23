Preseason rankings of the teams in the Valley, Bull Run and Shenandoah.
Preseason Prep Volleyball Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|What's Up?
|1.
|Rockbridge County
|The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in program history and bring back Region 3C Player of the Year Graceon Armstrong along with all-region libero Jaydyn Clemmer.
|2.
|Eastern Mennonite
|The Flames return a majority of their roster from a team that went 22-4 and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals a year ago, including one of the area's best players in junior outside hitter Adrienne Cline.
|3.
|Wilson Memorial
|Cassidy Davis will return from an ACL injury a year ago, along with fellow seniors Paris Hutchinson and Olivia Bower, and Wilson Memorial could find itself making a deep playoff run in their first year as a Class 3 program.
|4.
|East Rockingham
|With 10 seniors and the experience of reaching the Region 2B semifinals a year ago, the stage is set for East Rockingham to have a historic year and possibly reach its first state tournament in program history. The loss of standout Makayla Jones for the season will hurt in the long run.
|5.
|Spotswood
|There's no denying that Spotswood has its hands full with trying to replace three of the program's all-time greats in Sarah Gardner, Morgan Sterling and Macie Clements, but the Trailblazers have grown into one of the winningest programs in the Valley District of late and should continue to contend this season.
|6.
|Fort Defiance
|Fort Defiance is another program that has established itself as a perennial winner over the past decade and it should continue that way in the Indians' first season in the Shenandoah District.
|7.
|Madison County
|The Mountaineers had their best season in program history before falling to Poquoson in five sets in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, but have to replace quite a few pieces this season.
|8.
|Harrisonburg
|Although young, Harrisonburg brings back a trio of veteran talent in Atilia Thomas, Amelia Mitchell and Abby McCollum and has enough talented underclassmen to make a push in a new-look Valley District this season.
|9.
|Riverheads
|The Gladiators fell short on the biggest stage for the second time in five years last season when it fell to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship match, but it's clear that third-year coach Nyssa Stapleton has built a consistent contender in Greenville.
|10.
|Broadway
|Losing Lexi Diaz is tough and Broadway certainly took its lumps last year in the final season under Jason Ritchie, but the Gobblers are now an experienced group with enough talent back to make a significant jump this year.
|11.
|Turner Ashby
|As another young team in the Valley District, there are a lot of questions about the Knights this season, who face the tough task of replacing do-it-all libero Delanie Miller from a year ago.
|12.
|Stuarts Draft
|In its first season under coach Kamryn Johnson, Stuarts Draft was a pleasant surprise last season. But the Cougars lost several key pieces off that team and feature only two seniors — Taylor Slaven and Emily Link — on the roster this year.
|13.
|Buffalo Gap
|Amaya Lucas is one of the best players in the Shenandoah District and gets better each year, but the Bison will need other pieces to step up if they hope to compete this season with the likes of Riverheads, Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial.
|14.
|Rappahannock County
|Olivia Atkins — a first-team All-Bull Run District selection a year ago — is back for the Panthers, who have built a reputation as one of the better Class 1 programs in the state, and will give Rappahannock County a chance to make a run in its new-look district this season.
|15.
|Luray
|The Bulldogs took a major step back last season, but will look to regroup and make a push in their new district with a talented six-person senior class leading the way.
|16.
|Staunton
|It was a rough first year for coach Roger Davis last season. But with several key pieces back for the Storm, including Csayjah Whitelow and Nellie Garrison, they should have a chance to improve in 2019.
|17.
|Waynesboro
|It's been a rough couple of years for one of the Valley District's former powers, but things may get better this season with an experienced roster that has quite a bit of depth.
|18.
|Clarke County
|Clarke County is a team that has been known at times for its strong volleyball teams and certainly has some experience back this year, but the Eagles have plenty to prove before considered a contender in the Bull Run District this season.
|19.
|Strasburg
|The Rams feature seven seniors, seven juniors and one sophomore this season, giving them the depth and experience necessary to make improvements this year.
|20.
|Stonewall Jackson
|Despite coming off another tough year in 2018, Stonewall Jackson has looked improved throughout preseason scrimmages and could make some progress this season with three seniors leading the way.
|21.
|Central
|The Falcons were the worst team in the Bull Run District a year ago and with the move to the Northwestern this season, things won't get any easier.
|22.
|Page County
|It was a rebuilding season a year ago for Page County with a team that was filled with youth, but veteran coach Alan Knight is likely to get things turned around this season for the Panthers with some experience returning.
