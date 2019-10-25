BROADWAY — A solid defensive effort Friday night wasn’t enough for Broadway as the Gobblers were left still looking for their first victory after falling to Rockbridge County 28-0 at BHS.
Broadway (0-8, 0-3 Valley District) forced three Wildcat turnovers and sacked Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay five times, but Jay connected often enough with wide receiver Jailik Lynch to keep Rockbridge (6-2, 2-1) in the district hunt.
“Miller played fantastic and gets better every week,” Rockbridge coach Mark Poston said. “They have great chemistry and I thought the offensive line played well. You’ve got to give Broadway credit. They played hard, and we knew they’d play hard.”
Jay threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with 129 yards through the air going to Lynch, who hauled in 10 catches including a first-half touchdown.
Similar to a week earlier at Harrisonburg, the Gobblers simply couldn’t manage much offense at all in the first half. But Broadway continued to get big plays defensively from Nate Tinnell and Landen Stuhlmiller and mostly eliminated the big plays from Rockbridge’s pass-happy attack.
Tinnell came away with a sack and Stuhlmiller a pair of interceptions for the second game in a row, but Broadway’s inability to move the ball put the defense in a tough spot. By the time Brett McClung carried the ball in from 13 yards out late in the second quarter, his second touchdown of the night, Rockbridge had a 21-0 lead.
“I thought we did a good job tonight defensively,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “It’s the story of our defense this year. Our kids played hard and we made some adjustments in the second half. I’m super proud of the defense and a lot of credit goes to Nate and Landen.”
The sophomore Stuhlmiller and junior Tinnell were also the Gobblers’ best sources of offense. Stuhlmiller completed 13-of-21 passes for 93 yards. Six of those catches going to Tinnell, who racked of 68 yards receiving.
But Broadway again couldn’t manage any significant offense on the ground, putting both the quarterback and defense in an impossible spot.
Rockbridge County 14 7 0 7—28
Broadway 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RCHS—McClung 6 run (Cunningham kick), 7:11
RCHS—Lynch 9 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 0:38
Second Quarter
RCHS—McClung 13 run (Cunningham kick), 2:44
Fourth Quarter
RCHS—Mayr 14 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 4:48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.