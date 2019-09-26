ELKTON — There was a moment when Donnie Coleman admitted he almost gave up.
Nate Rodriguez played in the East Rockingham program as a sophomore, but said undisclosed off-the-field problems led him to eventually quit the sport.
That was tough for the Eagles coaching staff to digest because of their personal commitment to Rodriguez, they said, and one that forced some deep conversations between the two parties.
“He showed a lot of promise in that first season with us, but Nate just slowly drifted away,” Coleman said. “His motivation went away for the game of football. He was having a lot of problems in school and having trouble getting motivated in general. He came to me last winter and said, ‘Coach, I’m back in.’ I was like, ‘Man, we’d love to have you.’”
Still, even with Rodriguez back in the program and working continuously as he lost over 50 pounds this past offseason, there were questions about where he’d be most useful.
At 5-foot-11, 205-pounds, the East Rock senior has a good physical stature.
So, originally, the Eagles coaching staff decided to play him at tight end and defensive end.
But after some struggles offensively in East Rock’s back-to-back losses to open up the season, Coleman said the coaches consulted with some of the captains and decided to move Trenton Morris and Colton Dean to receiver and try Rodriguez in the backfield.
“He’s kind of like your Jerome-Bettis type of running back,” Coleman said. “We were sitting around trying to figure out how to get our best kids in the best situation. To their credit, Trenton Morris and Colton Dean volunteered to move to receiver. That shows you what type of kids they are. That was our best personnel package and it paid off.”
It sure did as Rodriguez finished with 20 carries for 163 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles got their first win of the season with a 47-20 non-district road victory over Buffalo Gap.
It was easily the best game of Rodriguez’s career and a fulfilling sight for Coleman.
“I was smiling from ear to ear for that kid,” Coleman said. “The wins and losses and the scoreboard and the championships — all of that stuff is important. But a kid like Nate Rodriguez turning his life around, that’s what you like to see as a coach.”
The performance was something that Rodriguez admitted he didn’t even expect.
He said he came into the season thinking that he’d serve best as a tight end and defensive end, but when the coaches offered an opportunity to run the ball, it appealed to him.
“I’ve just been practicing, working, doing my job,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just here to be a team player, do whatever the team needs me to do. I like running the ball and getting my touches, but I like doing whatever they want me to do. If Coach tells me to do something, I just try to be the best I can be at it and be the best on the field wherever they need me.”
East Rockingham quarterback Tyce McNair said having Rodriguez in the backfield helped not only with the run game, but also because of his strengths as a pass protector as well.
While Morris and Dean still get carries for the Eagles, they’re now able to go out wide as receivers more. In turn, it makes the ERHS offense more dynamic and it helped immensely.
“Whenever we’re handing him the ball, he just runs through people,” McNair said. “That tells us, tells the coaches that he can also block them, too. We know we can trust him.”
It was a confidence boost not only for Rodriguez, but East Rock as a whole.
The Eagles came into the game against the Bison averaging just nine points per game, but finished with a season-high 47 points and over 485 yards of total offense in the victory.
“We’re starting to figure things out now,” Rodriguez said. “We had a rough couple of weeks, but things are starting to come together. Coaches have really been working hard to get our game plan going. It’s good having a good core with myself, Trent and Colton. We’re all just doing our job and can all run the ball well. Now that we’re starting to click, I think these next few weeks are going to be good for us.”
McNair saw firsthand what Rodriguez went through as a sophomore and said seeing his work to make a comeback this season has been special to witness and be a part of.
“He has been through a lot in the past, but he puts that behind him whenever he’s on the football field,” McNair said. “He’s always working hard in the weight room, in practices. He tries to do the very best he can, so it’s nice to see that pay off.”
Those undisclosed problems Rodriguez went through in the past that forced him away from the field are the same reasons he loves being on it so much now, he said.
“My coaches deserve credit for that,” Rodriguez said. “They did what they needed to do and really got me in shape. They put together a good workout for me and I just bought into it and did everything I could to get back in shape.
After his four-touchdown performance, more carries are expected for Rodriguez.
But according to him, that’s no guarantee and he’s willing to do whatever to stay on the coveted gridiron.
“I kind of showed what I can do,” Rodriguez said. “At this point, it’s just about doing my job. Whether that’s blocking, running, anything, I think the coaches know what they want to do with me. I’ll go wherever they need me, do my best and go as hard as I can.”
Rodriguez gave credit to his offensive line for his career-best performance.
He also thanked his coaches and other East Rock teammates for their support so far this season.
“I’ll be perfectly honest with you,” Coleman said. “He’s one of the reasons we still do what we do. He had to come meet us halfway and, boy, did he exceed that expectation. He’s out there smiling every day, having a great time. … He’s just having fun. I think he saw the potential, got the motivation and everything in his life has changed.”
That smile Rodriguez flashes every day on the field with his Eagles teammates is one that he said disappeared for that year that he stepped away from the one sport he loves.
The reason it’s back, he said, is because Coleman decided not to give up on him.
“He did a really good job of supporting me, sticking with me, helping me get back in shape,” Rodriguez said. “I really appreciate that from him because it’s helped me a lot so far and it means a lot more to me than I really can put into words.”
