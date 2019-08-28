That smile on his face lighting up the room. Those eyes, filled with admiration and love. You need to find former players who look at you the way Don Burgess does.
Just like Roger Bergey did after a Harrisonburg High School boys basketball coaching career that spanned three decades, over 400 wins and made him a Shenandoah Valley legend.
Find a guy who talks about you like Ralph Sampson did Thursday. The 7-foot-4 string bean of a former Blue Streak who was the best basketball player in the world back in the day. Listen to the way the three-time College Player of the Year at Virginia talks about his former HHS coach. The way he thanks him, the way he nods in his direction each time he says Bergey's name.
"Coach."
It was the former NBA No. 1 Draft pick's foundation that spurred the movement which culminated with Tuesday's celebration. A big old thank you to Bergey enshrined on two corners of the Harrisonburg gym floor now, and forever, to be known as Roger Bergey Court.
"It's because he taught us lessons," says Burgess, who now sits on the bench and coaches boys basketball at Harrisonburg just like his mentor. "He taught us lessons on the court. And he taught us lessons about life."
And it's a life well lived. Hard to argue against that when one side of the gym is filled with former players, former foes and old coaches — let's call them Shenandoah royalty — who went head-to-head with Bergey back when the Valley was king and this 25-mile wide divot between the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies shot out Division I talent like a halftime T-shirt gun.
"He means a lot to a lot of people in many different ways," Sampson says. "A father figure, a friend, a mentor, a legend, a legacy."
Find a corner of the gym, sit back and listen to the stories — legendary R.E. Lee coach Paul Hatcher spinning yarns that leave the crowd laughing. Or just watch former Central coach Jerry Walters clap and smile as Bergey, sitting there in a blue sport coat next to his wife, Pam, in her blue dress, soaks in every word. Who are we forgetting? Probably plenty. But there were too many faces to recognize them all. Too many eyes filled with tears when Bergey was finally introduced and, with everybody on their feet and the applause echoing like his whistle through the old gym at the old school, the old ball coach became a bit overwhelmed.
Find yourself a family that will slowly walk up and surround you when it's needed the most. Just like Bergey's kids and grandkids (and maybe great-grandkids) did Tuesday. His voice breaking as he tried to thank everybody, taking his time to point out everyone he remembered in the crowd. All those faces meaning something to him, and the former coach finding a spring of spry when someone tried to move the program along.
Nah, this day was for him. So he kept talking and everybody kept smiling.
Those are still his boys, he admits afterward. And he still sees those adult faces as the kids they were. So too does Pam, the quintessential coach's wife of over 50 years who was right next to him as the stories were shared.
Where's the plaid jacket, coach? How about those back-to-back state titles in 1978 and 79?
How about another foot stomp?
So they did it in unison. A count of 1-2-3. Boom. The gym rattles. More applause, more smiles, more tears.
"He was such a disciplined guy," says Brent Johnson, a 1973 HHS grad and scout for the NBA's Houston Rockets. "He's a guy who could holler, scream, go crazy, give you those looks, but he could love you. Like a grandfather or a parent."
Find someone who rubs your slightly bent back as you sit in the chair listening to the adulation. Bergey's wife, Pam, smiling and touching her husband's blue coat and listening to it all. Her husband's legacy more than those 428 wins and pair of state championships. It's about what those boys became.
"They were terrific kids," she says. "And Roger enjoyed coaching them so much. They just have no idea how proud he was of them."
They know now, as each gave him a hug and Bergey hugged them right back. Harder, longer than when he was their coach and they were his players.
"He just loved them all dearly," Pam says. "It's amazing the men they've become."
Then a quick glance toward the floor where his name, written in blue, shines under the lights.
"That's tremendous," Pam says. "It's well deserved. He worked hard."
Find yourself a school willing to honor you.
Just like Roger Bergey did on a Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
"Overwhelming," he says, leaning on his cane. "Just overwhelming."
