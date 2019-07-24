ELKTON — Whether on the field or in the locker room, David Scott was relentless.
Known for his commitment to taking care of the field at East Rockingham while also providing an unwavering support system for his players, Scott served as the Eagles baseball coach for each of the past nine seasons since the school opened in 2010.
“Coach Scott was a tireless worker and an excellent teacher of the game,” ERHS athletic director Eric Phillips said. “Coach Scott also had a very good system of developing players. He always kept the field in immaculate condition.”
Scott stepped down Monday after leading the Eagles program for nine years.
The Bridgewater College alum said he was leaving his position as a special education teacher at ERHS to take a new position at Massanutten Technical Center.
“I think it was just a natural time to move on to the next phase for both the program and myself,” Scott said.
During his nine years in Elkton, the Eagles went 119-75 and won Shenandoah District or Conference 36 titles in five seasons.
This past year, the Eagles, who will move to the Bull Run District this upcoming season, went just 7-14 and 7-9 in their final year in the Shenandoah.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Scott said. “When we sat down as sophomores and set their goals, they went out and accomplished those goals. That’s the neat thing that you see as a varsity head coach that maybe you don’t see as an assistant coach or a JV coach. That’s what I really enjoyed about the varsity level; just seeing that growth and accomplishing their goals.”
As the Eagles coach, Scott said he was constantly “checking in.”
While he enjoyed coaching and the day-to-day responsibilities that came with his job, he said helping players reach their goals on and off the field was important.
“I tried to be a guy to check in and say, ‘Remember these are your goals. Are we making progress in that direction?’” Scott said. “I was constantly checking in with them and being somebody they felt like they could come to if they needed something. They knew I was trying to be a guy that would come make sure people were doing what they said they were going to do and doing what they were supposed to do.”
Former East Rockingham catcher Isaac Kisling said that approach from Scott on a day-to-day basis was appreciated and helped improve his game mentally.
“Coach Scott always had my back and I could count on him to bring a competitive edge day in and day out,” Kisling said. “He provided an effective mental approach to the game of baseball and I’ll always be grateful to have him as my baseball coach throughout high school. He was the foundation of ERHS baseball and has inspired numerous members of the community to stay positive and strive for excellence.”
Scott’s passion for the game was noticeable when watching the Eagles.
He was praised by former players for constantly backing them up and said that his impact throughout the entire school would be felt for many years to come.
“The East Rock baseball field will always be the house that Scott built,” said Dalton Jefferson, a 2019 ERHS graduate who will join the basketball team at James Madison next season. “He made such an impact on so many people’s lives, not only by coaching, but by teaching as well. He put everything he had into coaching and making sure we had the best chance to win every game. His unwavering love for the game of baseball showed daily by the work he put in. Coach Scott will always be a part of the East Rock family.”
Scott’s dedication to the job was also evident by the appearance of the ERHS field.
His former players said the veteran coach spent countless time edging the grass, leveling dirt, keeping it watered and other small details throughout the years and the result was “one of the best high school baseball fields in the area.”
“I’m really appreciative for my time of playing high school baseball under Coach Scott,” said former East Rock standout Jacob Merica, who will be a junior at Eastern Mennonite University this season. “He’s super passionate about the game on and off the field and was super invested into the program. He was always having times set up and working with athletes who didn’t play fall or winter sports during the offseason to get ready for the upcoming season.
“He’s a great person and role model in the community. He was a big part in helping me decide to play at the next level to go along with my education. He’ll help you in any way he can. I’m very thankful that I was able to play for him while he was there.”
Scott, a 1998 Spotswood graduate who got his degree from Bridgewater College, went to East Rockingham after five years leading the Broadway junior varsity team.
Before that, he was a varsity assistant for the Gobblers.
Prior to that, he coached at Turner Ashby for five years, becoming a disciple of legendary coach Ray Heatwole.
He also was around Heatwole as a child, when Scott’s father, Bob, was a TA assistant from the early 1970s to early 1980s.
“It influenced me a great deal,” Scott said. “If you look at the way we did things at East Rock, a lot of it reflects what Coach Heatwole instilled in me growing up.”
He also mentioned East Rockingham football coach Donnie Coleman, Broadway basketball coach Dwight Walton, former TA football coach Charlie Newman along with John Childs, Reed Prosser, Derrick Trumbo and Bill Buracker as influences on his coaching style.
“I tried to take a little piece of all of those guys, who I had a lot of respect for, and put it all together,” Scott said.
Phillips said he thanked Scott for giving the Eagles nine years and establishing the program as one of most consistent in the Shenandoah District during his time.
He said the school will “take our time” to find a replacement for Scott and is hopeful to find one that can build “a positive culture, is a good communicator and creates a winning atmosphere.”
For Scott, doing just that is what made his time in Elkton so special, he said.
“It’s a great community,” Scott said. “They’re a very proud community, always supportive. That’s one thing you know is going to happen with Elkton. They’re going to be involved and supportive of the athletics within their community.”
Despite now leaving Elkton after nine years, he said his steady commitment to the area and the East Rock community isn’t changing, much like his dedication to the Eagles baseball program was never altered during his tenure there.
He said that’s what made the decision to step down even harder.
“Every time you move, there’s always those relationships that you know are going to get lost a little bit,” Scott said. “That’s the hardest thing that you’re going to lose. There’s a lot of people at East Rock, and also at Broadway and TA, that it feels like you’re losing a piece of you each time. That’s just part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.