SV7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|6-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|6-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|6-0
|4.
|Luray
|5-1
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|5-1
|6.
|Page County
|5-1
|7.
|Rockbridge County
|4-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Strasburg, Clarke County
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group)
PREDICTIONS
It doesn’t take long to peg Cole Myers as a tough-nosed, physical runner on offense and one of two hard-hitting linebackers for the Spotswood defense.
No. 5 Turner Ashby (5-1) at No. 1 Spotswood (6-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 52, Turner Ashby 13 (Oct. 12, 2018 in Penn Laird)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 55, Rockbridge County 10
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7
Notes: Spotswood is off to its best start since 2009. … Trailblazers quarterback Ryan High has completed 55-of-88 passes for 1,056 yards and ranks first in the Valley District with 12 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. … Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley with 130 carries for 1,360 yards and 15 touchdowns. … SHS linebacker Ben Conahan leads the Trailblazers with 42 tackles. … Spotswood is giving up 10 points per game this season. … The Trailblazers have won four straight over Turner Ashby. … The Knights have surpassed their win total this year from the past two seasons combined. … TA running back Grant Swinehart ranks second in the Valley with 124 carries for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Knights quarterback C.J. Haskins has accounted for 1,071 total yards and 11 scores. … Nico Valle leads seven Turner Ashby receivers with receptions with 22 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns. … Addison Simmons leads the Knights with 61 tackles while Jessie Knight has seven sacks. … TA is giving up 18.2 points per game.
Prediction: Spotswood 38, Turner Ashby 21
Broadway (0-6) at Harrisonburg (3-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 35, Broadway 7 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Broadway)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0
Broadway last week: Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7
Notes: Harrisonburg has won four straight against Broadway and five of the last six. … HHS sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago is 41-for-88 passing for 590 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. … Blue Streaks senior Kwentin Smiley has 493 total yards of offense and nine touchdowns this season. … HHS receiver Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis have combined for 30 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns. … Harrisonburg running back Dunstan Williams ranks fifth in the Valley District with 54 carries for 354 yards and a score. … The Blue Streaks have won 12 of their last 13 Valley District games. … Broadway is off to its worst start since 1993. … Cole Morris and Jeremiah Lapp lead the Gobblers with 43 tackles apiece. … BHS receiver Nate Tinnell has 24 catches for 378 yards and a touchdown this season. … Eight different Gobblers have caught a pass. … Broadway quarterback Cole Hoover is 56-of-132 passing for 693 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. … The Gobblers have committed a city/county-high 18 turnovers this season.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 31, Broadway 7
No. 6 Page County (5-1) at East Rockingham (2-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 49, Page County 6 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Shenandoah)
East Rockingham last week: Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6
Page County last week: Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0
Notes: East Rockingham is off to its worst start since 2015. … Senior running back Trenton Morris leads the Eagles with 63 carries for 511 yards and four rushing touchdowns and 17 catches for 278 yards and a pair of receiving scores. … ERHS running backs Colton Dean and Nate Rodriguez have combined for 531 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. … East Rock quarterback Tyce McNair is 48-of-106 passing for 696 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. … Six different Eagles have caught a pass this season. … The East Rock defense is giving up 10 points per game in wins this season, but allowing 38.3 points per contest in its four losses. … Page County has never defeated East Rockingham. … The Panthers are giving up 13.8 points per game this season and are coming off back-to-back shutouts. … Page running backs Mikey Cash and Blake Turpen have combined for 1,289 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. … PCHS quarterback Trey Knight has completed 19-of-36 passes for 382 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. … Trevor Williams leads the Panthers with nine catches for 223 yards and a pair of scores. … Page is off to its best start since 1989.
Prediction: Page County 35, East Rockingham 17
