ShenValley 7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|5-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|5-0
|3.
|Stuart Draft
|5-0
|4.
|Rockbridge County
|4-1
|5.
|Luray
|4-1
|6.
|Clarke County
|4-1
|7.
|Page County
|4-1
Also receiving votes: Turner Ashby, Strasburg
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Spotswood (5-0) at No. 4 Rockbridge County (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Penn Laird)
Rockbridge County last week: Bye
Spotswood last week: Bye
Notes: Rockbridge County has lost three in a row to Spotswood and four of its last five. … RCHS quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley District with 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. … Two different Wildcats players have at least 250 rushing yards this season and nine different players have at least two receptions. … Rockbridge receiver Jailik Lynch leads the Valley with 23 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. … Matthew Nicely and Bret McClung lead the Wildcats with 44 tackles each. … Rockbridge County is averaging 42.8 points per game this year and giving up just 12. … Spotswood is off to its best start since 2012. … Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley with 105 carries for 1,155 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. … SHS receiver Rob Smith ranks second in the Valley with 19 catches for 448 yards and 5 touchdowns. … Ben Conahan, A.J. Dooms and John Van Huss all have over 30 tackles for a Spotswood defense that is giving up 10 points per game. … The Trailblazers have won 14 straight regular-season games. … Spotswood is off to its best start since 2009.
Prediction: Spotswood 38, Rockbridge County 28
Broadway (0-5) at Turner Ashby (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 28 (Oct. 25, 2018 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Broadway last week: Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17
Notes: Turner Ashby is off to its best start since 2009. … Knights running back Grant Swinehart has 103 carries for 921 yards and city/county-best 13 rushing touchdowns this season. … The TA offense is averaging 39.2 points and 421.2 yards per game this year. … The Knights are averaging 7.4 yards per play offensively. … Turner Ashby sophomore Addison Simmons leads the TA defense with 54 tackles. … In year three under coach Chris Fraser, the Knights have already evened the win total this season from the previous two years combined. … Broadway is off to its worst start since 1993. … Gobblers sophomore quarterback Cole Hoover is 44-of-96 passing for 571 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. … BHS receiver Nate Tinnell ranks third in the Valley District with 19 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown. … Broadway has zero players with over 100 rushing yards this season. … The Gobblers are averaging 10.4 points per game this season. … Broadway has lost five of its last seven to Turner Ashby.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 42, Broadway 17
East Rockingham (2-3) at Strasburg (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 35, Strasburg 8 (Sept. 2, 2016 in Elkton)
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson 0
Notes: Strasburg has reached the playoffs five straight seasons. … Rams quarterback Chase Hart, a William and Mary commit, is 23-of-47 passing for 374 yards, five touchdowns and an interception this season. … The Rams have three different players with at least 200 rushing yards and two scores. … Senior linebacker Da'Neill Holliday leads Strasburg with 51 total tackles. … The Rams are averaging 34.6 points per game this season. … Strasburg is 1-3 all-time against East Rockingham with its only win coming in a 29-14 victory at home in 2015. … The Eagles posted their first shutout last week since a 28-0 blanking of Riverheads on Sept. 13, 2018. … East Rockingham running back Trenton Morris had 54 carries for 464 yards and four touchdowns and also has 13 catches for 248 yards and a pair of scores. … ERHS quarterback Tyce McNair leads the Bull Run District with 558 yards passing, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. … East Rock has three different players with at least 180 yards rushing. … The Eagles are averaging 195 rushing yards per game as a team. ...Five different receivers have caught at least four passes this season for the Eagles.
Prediction: Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 14
Harrisonburg (2-3) at Waynesboro (0-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 50, Waynesboro 7 (Sept. 29, 2018 at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium)
Waynesboro last week: Bye
Harrisonburg last week: Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
Notes: Waynesboro has lost 16 straight games dating back to 2017. … The Little Giants are averaging just 4.5 points per game this year. … WHS coach Shawn Moran said freshman Adam Jackson is expected to start at quarterback for Waynesboro after a season-ending injury to starter Ethan Burch. … Moran is in his second season as coach of WHS after previously serving as an assistant. ... The Little Giants feature just 30 players on their roster, including five freshmen. … Waynesboro hasn't had a winning season since 2015. … Harrisonburg is giving up 33.8 points per game this season … HHS sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago has thrown for six touchdowns and two interceptions in three games since being named the starter. … Blue Streaks senior Kwentin Smiley ranks third in the Valley District with 344 rushing yards while teammate Dunstan Williams is fifth with 279. … HHS receiver Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker have combined for 29 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns. … The Blue Streaks have won four straight and 22 of their last 24 against Waynesboro.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 38, Waynesboro 10
