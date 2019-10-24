ShenValley7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|7-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|7-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|7-0
|4.
|Luray
|6-1
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|5-2
|6.
|Strasburg
|6-1
|7.
|Rockbridge County
|5-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Clarke County, Page County
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group)
PREDICTIONS
Harrisonburg (4-3) at No. 5 Turner Ashby (5-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 37, Turner Ashby 0 (Nov. 1 2018 in Harrisonburg)
Turner Ashby last week: Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7
Notes: Turner Ashby has lost back-to-back games to Harrisonburg by a combined score of 79-21 and 12 of its last 14 against the Blue Streaks. … Knights running back Grant Swinehart ranks second in the Valley District with 143 carries for 1,171 yards and 14 touchdowns. … TA quarterback C.J. Haskins has 1,148 total yards and 12 touchdowns this season. … Sophomore linebacker Addison Simmons leads the Knights with 67 total tackles this season while senior defensive tackle Jessie Knight has a city/county-high seven sacks. … Turner Ashby is giving up 17.6 points per game this season — its best under third-year coach Chris Fraser. … The Knights are aiming to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2015. … Harrisonburg is seeking a 3-0 start in Valley District play for the fifth straight season. … Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago is 47-of-95 passing for 754 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in five starts. … HHS senior Kwentin Smiley has 612 total yards and 13 total touchdowns this season. … Harrisonburg receivers Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker have combined for 595 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. … The Streaks are giving up 10 points per game in their four wins this season. … Harrisonburg has won 49 of its 65 games against the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 31, Harrisonburg 21
While it was a defensive battle in Penn Laird between the Valley District's top two teams with Spotswood edging Turner Ashby 14-10, Harrisonburg continued to put on a clinic offensively in a rout over Broadway and East Rockingham had its best game yet.
East Rockingham (3-4) at Rappahannock County (1-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: First meeting
Rappahannock County last week: Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0
East Rockingham week: East Rockingham 35, Page County 30
Notes: Rappahannock County began playing football in 2004. … The Panthers are in their first season playing a full Bull Run District schedule. … Rappahannock has not scored a point in district play this season. … The Panthers have lost five straight by a combined score of 272-7. … The Panthers are giving up 46.7 points per game this season and are scoring just 6.6 points per contest … Rappahannock has just 29 wins in program history. … East Rockingham has reached the postseason eight straight seasons. … ERHS senior Trenton Morris has 924 total yards of offense and eight touchdowns this season. … Three East Rock running backs have run for at least 200 yards. … Eagles quarterback Tyce McNair ranks second in the Bull Run District with 793 yards passing, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. … East Rock is giving up 29 points per game this season. … The Eagles have never played Rappahannock County.
Prediction: East Rockingham 49, Rappahannock County 6
Rockbridge County (5-2) at Broadway (0-7)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 24, Broadway 16 (Nov. 2, 2018 in Broadway)
Broadway last week: Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7
Rockbridge County week: Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16
Notes: Broadway is having its worst season since 1993. … Gobblers receiver Nate Tinnell ranks fourth in the Valley District with 27 catches for 386 yards and a touchdown. … BHS sophomore Landon Stuhlmiller started his first game at quarterback last week, but finished 10-of-28 for just 10 yards and five interceptions. … Broadway has zero players with over 100 rushing yards this season. … The Gobblers are scoring just 8.4 points per game this season. … Broadway has lost six of its last eight against Rockbridge County. … The Wildcats have posted back-to-back playoff appearances under coach Mark Poston. … Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay is 86-of-137 passing for 1,417 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. … RCHS receiver Jailik Lynch leads the Valley District with 31 catches for 738 yards and eight touchdowns. … Wildcats running back Gage Shafer has 368 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. … Rockbridge is averaging 40 points per game this season. … The Wildcats have won eight of 12 matches against Broadway.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 38, Broadway 10
