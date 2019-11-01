SV7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|8-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|8-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|8-0
|4.
|Luray
|7-1
|5.
|Harrisonburg
|5-3
|6.
|Rockbridge County
|6-2
|7.
|Clarke County
|6-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Others receiving votes: Page County, Strasburg, Turner Ashby
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group)
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Spotswood (8-0) vs. Broadway (0-8)
11 a.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Spotswood 40, Broadway 7 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Penn Laird)
Spotswood last week: Won by forfeit against Waynesboro
Broadway last week: Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Notes: Spotswood has won 17 straight regular-season games. … Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley District with 147 carries for 1,541 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Quarterback Ryan High is 61-of-101 passing for 1,126 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. … The SHS defense is giving up just 10 points per game. … The Trailblazers are seeking their first undefeated season in 28 years. … The Gobblers have been shut out three times this season … Broadway receiver Nate Tinnell has 33 catches for 470 yards and a touchdown and also has 54 tackles as a linebacker. … The Gobblers have zero 100-yard rushers. … Sophomore Landon Stuhlmiller will start for the third straight game at quarterback for Broadway. … The Gobblers have lost four straight to Spotswood.
Prediction: Spotswood 56, Broadway 7
While it was a defensive battle in Penn Laird between the Valley District's top two teams with Spotswood edging Turner Ashby 14-10, Harrisonburg continued to put on a clinic offensively in a rout over Broadway and East Rockingham had its best game yet.
No. 4 Luray (7-1) vs. East Rockingham (4-4)
4 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 56, Luray 19 (Nov. 1, 2018 in Elkton)
Luray last week: Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6
Notes: Luray has been to the playoffs eight straight seasons. … The Bulldogs have four different players with at least 320 rushing yards. … Austin Holloway leads the Bull Run District with 96 carries for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns. … LHS quarterback Dalton Griffith has completed 14-of-25 passes for 364 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. … The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back shutouts. … East Rockingham is seeking its ninth straight playoff appearance. … ERHS running back Trenton Morris has 988 total yards and 11 touchdowns this season … The Eagles have three running backs with over 220 yards rushing. … East Rock quarterback Tyce McNair ranks second in the Bull Run with 874 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. … The Eagles have won seven of their last nine against Luray.
Prediction: Luray 31, East Rockingham 14
Whether it’s a monster dunk in transition on the basketball court or a big hit defensively on the field, Nate Tinnell has no problem hiding his excitement.
No. 5 Harrisonburg (5-3) vs. No. 6 Rockbridge County (6-2)
1:30 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49 (Oct. 5, 2018 in Lexington)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Notes: Harrisonburg has won five of its last six overall. … HHS quarterback Keenan Glago leads the Valley District with 18 touchdown passes. … Blue Streaks senior Kwentin Smiley has 14 total touchdowns this season. … Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker have combined for 47 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Harrisonburg is giving up 9.3 points per game in district play. … Rockbridge has lost four in a row to the Blue Streaks and seven of the last eight. … RCHS quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley with 1,673 passing yards. … Wildcats receiver Jailik Lynch has 41 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns. … Rockbridge running backs Brett McClung and Gage Shafer have combined for 19 scores. … The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 45, Rockbridge County 42
Turner Ashby (5-3) vs. Waynesboro (0-8)
6:30 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
Waynesboro last week: Forfeit against Spotswood
Notes: Turner Ashby is having its best season since 2009. … Knights running back Grant Swinehart has 159 carries for 1,234 yards and 15 touchdowns. … C.J. Haskins has 1,228 yards and 12 total touchdowns. … TA defensive tackle Jessie Knight leads the city/county with 11 sacks. … The Knights are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season. … Waynesboro is expected to dress just 22 players. … The Little Giants have lost 19 straight, dating back to the 2017 season. … Waynesboro has scored 42 total points this season. … The Little Giants haven't reached the playoffs since 2016. … Waynesboro has won four of its last five against Turner Ashby.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 52, Waynesboro 7
