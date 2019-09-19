ShenValley 7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|3-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|3-0
|t3.
|Clarke County
|2-0
|t3.
|Luray
|2-0
|t3.
|Strasburg
|2-0
|6.
|Turner Ashby
|3-0
|t7.
|Rockbridge County
|2-1
|t7.
|Stuarts Draft
|3-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Central.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R sports editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group).
PREDICTIONS
Monticello (0-3) at No. 1 Spotswood (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 35, Monticello 14 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Charlottesville)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0
Monticello last week: Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25
Notes: Spotswood has won 12 of its last 13 games since a season-opening loss to East Rockingham in 2018. … SHS senior running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley District with 764 rushing yards (9.8 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. … Trailblazers quarterback Ryan High has thrown for 451 yards and six touchdowns in two games with senior Rob Smith (41.6 yards per catch) on the receiving end of four of those scoring tosses. … Spotswood is averaging 534 yards per contest in total offense and is putting up 42.3 points per game. … Trailblazers linebacker Ben Conahan, the reigning Valley District Defensive Player of the Year, leads the team with 20 total tackles. … The SHS defense is giving up 220 yards and 8.3 points per game. …. Spotswood is 7-1 against Jefferson District opponents since 2016. … Monticello hasn't lost four straight games to start a season since a winless season in its first year as a program in 1998. … The Mustangs are giving up 40.3 points per game. … MHS quarterback Malachi Fields is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Jefferson District and had three total touchdowns in last week's 56-25 loss to Turner Ashby. … Buddy Wilson had a breakthrough game last week as a second threat out of the backfield with 64 yards rushing against the Knights. … Monticello led TA 25-21 before giving up 35 unanswered points in the second half. … The Mustangs have lost three straight to Valley District opponents.
Prediction: Spotswood 56, Monticello 7
Staunton (1-1) at No. 6 Turner Ashby (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 48, Turner Ashby 34 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25
Staunton last week: Liberty Christian 41, Staunton 6
Notes: Turner Ashby is off to its best start since 2010 and has its most non-district wins in a season since 2009. … The Knights are averaging 42.7 points per game this season, which is the most under third-year coach Chris Fraser. … TA running back Grant Swinehart ranks second in the Valley District with 465 yards rushing and six touchdowns while speedy sophomore Jalin Quintanilla has three rushing scores and is averaging 12.4 yards per carry. … Knights first-year quarterback C.J. Haskins has 535 yards of total offense and six touchdowns this season. … The Turner Ashby defense, which is giving up 17.7 points per game, has 10 sacks with defensive tackle Jessie Knight leading the way with four. … The Knights haven't started 4-0 since 2005. … Staunton is in its first season under head coach Jacob Phillips, who is a former standout quarterback at Bath County and William & Mary. … The Storm have won three of their last five against Turner Ashby, including the past two years in a row. … Staunton quarterback Will Dod is one of the top quarterbacks in the Shenandoah District with 279 yards of total offense and a pair of scores. … Storm running back Dasani Alston has 27 carries for 103 yards this season. … SHS linebacker Tyler Derozen leads the team with 15 tackles. … Staunton has reached the playoffs every season since 2005.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 38, Staunton 20
East Rockingham (0-2) at Buffalo Gap (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 22 (Nov. 16, 2018 at JMU)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20
East Rockingham last week: Riverheads 52, East Rockingham 6
Notes: Buffalo Gap has never beat East Rockingham (0-9). … The two teams met twice last year, including the Eagles' 51-22 rout of the Bison in the Region 2B semifinals at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium. … The Bison are in their first season under coach Brad Wygant, who is the former defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial. … Gap has four players with over 100 rushing yards this season with Tucker Kiracofe leading the way with 39 carries for 404 yards and five scores. … The Bison have outscored their opponents 119-20 over the past two weeks after a 42-0 loss to Clarke County in their season opener. … Gap has reached the playoffs four straight seasons. … East Rockingham is 0-2 for just the third time in program history. … The Eagles are giving up 420 yards per game, which would be the most under defensive coordinator Kyle Gillenwater. … East Rock senior running back Trenton Morris leads the team with 27 carries for 159 yards and two total touchdowns. … Eagles first-year quarterback Tyce McNair is 13-for-33 passing this season for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. … East Rockingham is coming off its worst loss since 2010 after last week's 52-6 drubbing at the hands of Riverheads. … The Eagles have reached the playoffs eight straight seasons under coach Donnie Coleman.
Prediction: East Rockingham 28, Buffalo Gap 2
Spotswood didn't score 75 this week, Turner Ashby had to rally from an early-game deficit and Harrisonburg made a quarterback switch to find more success last week.
Albemarle (0-3) at Harrisonburg (1-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 35, Albemarle 0 (Nov. 10, 2017 in Harrisonburg)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 31, Charlottesville 21
Albemarle last week: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 26, Albemarle 0
Notes: This is the first meeting between Harrisonburg and Albemarle since the Blue Streaks won 35-0 in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs in 2017. … HHS senior Kwentin Smiley has 324 yards of total offense and four touchdowns this season. … Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago is expected to get his second start after tossing a pair of touchdowns in last week's 31-21 win over Charlottesville. … Harrisonburg is led by receivers Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis, who have combined for 17 catches for 174 yards and two scores this season. … The HHS defense is giving up 34.7 points per game. … Harrisonburg is looking to avoid a 1-3 start in non-district play for the third straight season. ... Albemarle has lost five straight to Harrisonburg with its last win coming in 1969. … Jacob King is in his first season as the Patriots starting quarterback. … Running back Ebenezer McCarthy is Albemarle's leading rusher this season. … Nolan Pitsenbarger, a linebacker, leads the way for an AHS defense giving up 43.7 points per game. … The Patriots have been outscored 131-13 in their first three contests. ...Albemarle has reached the postseason four straight years.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 28, Albemarle 17
