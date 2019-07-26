HARRISONBURG — Stephanie Ouderkirk wasn’t always sold on staying close to home.
The 6-foot-2 Spotswood senior has been getting recruited since she was a freshman, holding 12 Division I scholarship offers, and originally was intrigued by the idea of playing outside the area.
“I did want to make a couple of visits initially, but as time went by, I was kind of like, ‘I don’t really want to make these visits. I want to go to JMU,’” Ouderkirk said.
Ouderkirk announced her commitment to James Madison via Twitter on Friday.
She said the decision ultimately proved to be an easy one as she committed to the Dukes and coach Sean O’Regan after considering offers from George Mason, Penn, Richmond, American and William and Mary.
“They’ve been there since the beginning and that’s really meant something to me,” said Ouderkirk, who was offered by JMU late in her freshman year. “I feel like I have the best relationship with JMU. … I texted Coach O and was like, ‘Hey, I want to come to JMU. I’m ready.’ It was pretty cool.”
The recruiting process has been a long, tiring road at times, Ouderkirk said.
Because of her college interest at an early age, she said she has been interacting with coaches and setting up visits for three years and admitted it was a relief to have her decision finalized.
“The thing I’m most excited about is the fact that she’s finished her decision,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “Part of the growing-up process as a player is going out and meeting all these coaches and then having to break up with all of them. It’s a pretty tough experience. It’s part of the maturation process and I could just hear the relief in her voice this morning. It was good to see her finally in a good spot.”
Despite a lot of recruiting going on through the Amateur Athletic Union circuit now while high school coaches often times are not involved as much, that wasn’t the case with the role Dodson played in Ouderkirk’s recruitment.
While he said he stepped away at times to allow her to enjoy it, he also said he helped send out film when she was younger and became a lot more involved in the last three weeks as she zeroed in on making her final choice.
“He’s played a really big role,” Ouderkirk said. “He’s really helped me become a better player, better person, really become a part of the Spotswood culture. It’s really special and it’s hard to describe. Everybody works hard and it’s a really good culture and Dodson is there every step of the way. He knows things about college basketball that help me learn, too. He’s really helped me a lot and I really am thankful for that.”
That’s not to say summer with her AAU team, Team Takeover, hasn’t made a difference as well.
Playing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with one of the premier AAU teams in the country — they’re currently ranked No. 1 nationally and feature four of top 60 recruits in the country — has forced Ouderkirk into an unfamiliar role at times and forced her to adapt her game.
“When she first walked in the gym, she barely left the lane,” Dodson said. “Now, she’s as skilled offensively as anyone that has came through the [Spotswood] program. She can play inside, has mid-range and can go outside. She’s just developed tremendously through the years and that comes from a tireless work ethic. There’s not many times where she doesn’t have a basketball in her hand.
“Defensively is where her game has really grown. She has really become a strong defender. Another area I think she’s grown — and all great players do — is she really makes other players better. Steph makes it easy for the people who play around her and that’s just a tremendous quality.”
One of Ouderkirk’s best friends and another one of the Trailblazers’ hardest workers is senior point guard MacKenzie Freeze, who has seen growth Ouderkirk has made first hand.
With Team Takeover, Ouderkirk was forced to guard some of the top guards in the country, Freeze said, and it made her a better defender overall after spending most of her time in the low post while playing with Spotswood.
“Steph has grown, but there is no maximum with her,” Freeze said. “The best is yet to come.”
How her game translates to the next level is the biggest question, not because of her skill set, but because of her size and the different advantages she could bring at various positions on the floor.
While she serves as the Trailblazers’ anchor down low, she also has developed other aspects of her game enough to consider herself capable of playing the shooting guard spot or either forward position.
“We knew whether she picked up another 30 offers or no offers this summer, she was going to be so much more college ready on the day she walks onto campus,” Dodson said. “Just having this year of AAU is going to allow her to step in. The biggest decision is if she’s a stretch [power forward] or a [small forward]. They have to find out what best suits those guys over there. She’s kind of in between. I think it translates very well to James Madison.”
As a junior, Ouderkirk had a breakout year, named the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year while averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.
She shot 55 percent from the field as Spotswood won its fifth state championship in program history.
“Just becoming a more dynamic scorer, being able to do more things, better footwork,” said Ouderkirk when asked about what she can do to top that season this coming winter. “I want to win the ring, but really, I want to be a better leader to my teammates. I want to make the young girls feel like they belong here, too. I want to kind of expand the culture.”
The Spotswood culture Ouderkirk is referring to is now becoming familiar with O’Regan and the Dukes as she’ll join former teammate Casey Irvine at JMU in 2020.
“I’m extremely excited for Stephanie to come to JMU and to be her teammate again,” Irvine said. “She’s such a good player and person and will fit in very well with the team. The best advice I could give her is to take advantage of every opportunity she gets on and off the court.”
Seeing two former Trailblazers achieving their dream is something that Freeze said is special to watch and also motivating for her own aspirations.
Much like Freeze, however, Dodson said he doesn’t think Ouderkirk is done improving.
“This summer has been a great learning experience for her,” Dodson said. “She had to develop relationships, play with strong-minded, great basketball players. You have to learn how to step into that and how to be confident. Those are all lessons that she’s better off to learn at this level now, rather than do it in college. This last year has done wonders for her as a leader.
“Just seeing her in the gym, that was big. With several kids, just noticing the difference from last season and this season was incredible. Playing at that level all summer has really strengthened her game.”
Like the one she has with Dodson, Ouderkirk has a strong relationship with her future coach at JMU.
After numerous games last season, O’Regan welcomed Ouderkirk as she came out of the locker room and the two often shared hugs and laughs as they quickly caught up.
“He’s a really cool guy and a really good basketball coach,” Ouderkirk said. “He tells me a lot about what he sees in me as a player, where I’m going to fit in at JMU. That’s a really big selling point for me. He really knew what he wanted to do with me once I got on campus and a lot of schools didn’t really know yet. With him, it felt like he really had a plan for me, which is what I liked about JMU.”
That type of communication and relationship is what Dodson said makes players like Ouderkirk and Irvine so special.
He also said it's why it means more to have them stay close to home.
“Anytime your girls stay close to home, it’s an opportunity you can’t pass,” Dodson said. “I think it’s great for JMU and Steph. It brings a local flavor over there. You can just continue to say the good things it brings and all the positives of going to James Madison. There’s a lot to like about the situation.”
Staying home wasn’t originally on Ouderkirk’s radar.
But now that is, she said she couldn’t be happier
“I can only imagine,” Ouderkirk said. “I’m very excited to see what’s going to happen. At first, I wasn’t set on staying home. Now that I’m committed and I’ve thought about it, it’s a blessing that everybody I shared this experience with will get to follow me throughout my college career.
“I’m really happy. It’s pretty surreal.”
